Heated argument over mattress ends in shooting

The clip was filmed by the victim’s wife.

WARNING: DISTRESSING AND GRAPHIC CONTENT

A DISTURBING video has emerged of the moment a Texas man was allegedly shot and killed by his two shirtless neighbours after an expletive-leaden argument over a mattress.

It shows two overweight men at Abilene in the US's deep south holding guns as they argue with Aaron Howard, 37, about dumping rubbish in an alleyway.

"You're going to jail," Mr Howard tells 67-year-old John Miller and 31-year-old Michael Miller - who can be seen holding a handgun and a shotgun.

"No I'm not," replies John.

A tense stand-off ensues and the two armed men warn Mr Howard to "back off".

"If you come within three feet of me, I'm going to kill you," Mr Miller tells Mr Howard. Seconds later, two gunshots are heard. The chilling clip - shot by Mr Howard's wife Kara Box - also shows Michael firing the shotgun after the first two shots are fired.

Ms Box can then be heard screaming after "No, no, Aaron!" after her husband is shot in the chest and head.

Michael Miller has been charged with murder. Picture: Star Telegram

Police have arrested both Millers over the September 1 incident.

Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge told reporters the final argument in a days-long feud over rubbish disposal.

"It's been going on for a couple days, and it culminated in today's violence," he said.

The flipped twin mattress at the centre of the debate can be seen between the arguing parties in the clip.

Ms Box told the Star-Telegram it was this simple household object which had begun the fatal argument.

She and her husband had thrown it in the dumpster a couple days earlier.

However, on September 1, they saw the mattress back on their property.

It was at this moment Mr Howard decided to move it back to the dumpster and took his nieces, nephews and brothers with him.

However, Ms Box told the paper that she and her husband then watched the older Mr Miller, walk to the dumpster, pull the mattress out and toss it back on Howard's property.

That was when it became heated and the pair began yelling at each other.

Ms Box claims John pulled a handgun out of his basketball shorts and his son arrived soon after with a shotgun.

Aaron Howard was shot at least twice, according to police. Picture: Facebook

It was then Ms Box started to record.

"Hey, you hear him say he's gonna kill me?" Mr Howard, asks Ms Box, before turning back to the Millers. "I'm at the dumpster. Put the gun up and go inside. You pulled a gun in front of my kids over … a mattress."

As the row becomes more heated Mr Howard tells the Millers, "You're dead. I promise you, you're both dead … I'm gonna kill you."

"If you're gonna show this video to the cops, you might as well stop yelling that you're gonna kill us," Michael replies.

"You're not going to shoot my husband," Ms Box can be heard saying before the gunshots are heard.

Mr Standridge said Mr Howard had been shot at least twice. He didn't disclose where on his body Howard had been shot, but said he died after being transported to the hospital.

The Star-Telegram reported that the Millers were booked into Taylor County Jail on murder charges, but were released ahead of their court dates after they posted a $25,000 bail.