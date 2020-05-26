‘Sickening crunch’: Lismore footy player’s horrifying injury

CONCUSSION: Lismore Swans midfielder Josh McGuiness now wears a helmet after suffering a serious head trauma while playing a home game in 2019. which saw him undergo surgery for two metal plates to be attached to the front of his skull. Photo: Adrian Etherson

CONCUSSION: Lismore Swans midfielder Josh McGuiness now wears a helmet after suffering a serious head trauma while playing a home game in 2019. which saw him undergo surgery for two metal plates to be attached to the front of his skull. Photo: Adrian Etherson

RUNNING backwards with his eye on the ball midway through the second quarter, Lismore Swans midfielder Josh McGuiness was on a mission to take the mark.

It was round three of the 2019 AFLQ season at Oakes Oval against the Ballina Bombers and, unfortunately, a teammate was running forward with the same intent.

Suddenly McGuiness felt a sickening crunch as his mate’s elbow shattered his temple.

Although he didn’t realise it at the time, McGuiness, then 27, suffered a fractured skull which would require emergency surgery, months off the field and have him question if he’d ever kick a Sherrin again.

Concussion is a brain injury and is defined as a complex physiological process affecting the brain, induced by biomechanical forces and can be caused by either a direct or indirect blow to the head, face, neck or body.

The incidence of sport-related concussion and potential health ramifications for athletes is taken seriously as it can lead to complications, including prolonged symptoms and increased susceptibility to further injury.

Coach Joey Mitchell, who witnessed the collision, said a club trainer together with club president Laura Cahill attended to McGuiness, who wanted to go back on the ground.

“But they made the call he should go to the emergency department,” Mitchell said.

“We take concussion and head injuries extremely seriously, so he would need to be seen by doctor then get a medical clearance to play, as do all players who miss a game through a head knock.”

After an operation at the Gold Coast University Hospital, McGuiness came out with 57 staples, six stitches and two metal plates in his head – and was out for 12 weeks.

“Lismore Swans were fantastic, coach Joey Mitchell met with me, my partner Tayla and my mum to discuss what was best for my health and wellbeing,” he said.

“My family were initially against me playing again as in the midfield you are really in the thick of it.

“It took a long time to convince them but I wear a helmet now.”

Mitchell said the AFL did an exceptional job of ensuring club and match officials are up to speed on such injuries.

“All coaches have to do modules dealing with concussion,” he said.