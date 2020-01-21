Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said local fireys need a break after several months of solid fire fighting.
Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said local fireys need a break after several months of solid fire fighting.
News

‘Sick to death’: How our fireys are faring in fire aftermath

Francis Witsenhuysen
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER several months of risking their lives fighting bush fire after bush fire, our local fireys “just want to have a bit of a break”.

On Christmas Eve, an RFS spokeswoman told The Northern Star nearly 108,000ha had been burnt in the region, which included the fires at Mt Nardi (7000ha), Myall Creek Rd (more than 121,300ha), Bangala Creek (nearly 58,000ha), Blue Gum Rd (nearly 5000ha) and the Border Trail (28,000ha).

While recent heavy rains have extinguished all but one fire, Rural Fire Service Northern Zone Superintendent, Michael Brett, said the aftermath of the collective fires included many fatigued local firefighters.

“There is a lot of catching up to be done among the firefighters of the region,” Supt Brett said.

“This has been going for several months.”

Supt Brett said once fires were contained on the Northern Rivers the RFS began sending resources to help out on the south coast of NSW, with some fire crews only just returning home.

“They are tired and probably sick to death of what they’ve doing for several months,” he said.

“Now is the time that they want to have a bit of a break.”

He said the RFS was starting to assess the aftermath of bushfires which included damaged fire trucks and equipment.

“We’ve got debriefs, after-action reviews that needs to happen and need to be looked at to see what lessons were learnt, and how can we do things differently and better next time and areas of improvement,” he said.

northern fivers bushfires nsw firefighters nsw rfs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man seriously assaulted in brutal group assault

        premium_icon Man seriously assaulted in brutal group assault

        News Police are seeking witnesses after a man in Ballina was seriously assaulted by four young men, one with a dog, on Friday evening.

        Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        premium_icon Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

        News AFTER a welcome deluge of rain on the Northern Rivers over the weekend, which saw...

        High-demand careers in focus at TAFE NSW Infofest

        premium_icon High-demand careers in focus at TAFE NSW Infofest

        News WITH fee-free traineeships and apprenticips, there’s never been a better time to...

        ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        premium_icon ’Excellent news’: Rain puts out all but one bushfire

        News Fire authorities warns that the danger period is not yet over.