‘Sick to death’: How our fireys are faring in fire aftermath

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said local fireys need a break after several months of solid fire fighting.

AFTER several months of risking their lives fighting bush fire after bush fire, our local fireys “just want to have a bit of a break”.

On Christmas Eve, an RFS spokeswoman told The Northern Star nearly 108,000ha had been burnt in the region, which included the fires at Mt Nardi (7000ha), Myall Creek Rd (more than 121,300ha), Bangala Creek (nearly 58,000ha), Blue Gum Rd (nearly 5000ha) and the Border Trail (28,000ha).

While recent heavy rains have extinguished all but one fire, Rural Fire Service Northern Zone Superintendent, Michael Brett, said the aftermath of the collective fires included many fatigued local firefighters.

“There is a lot of catching up to be done among the firefighters of the region,” Supt Brett said.

“This has been going for several months.”

Supt Brett said once fires were contained on the Northern Rivers the RFS began sending resources to help out on the south coast of NSW, with some fire crews only just returning home.

“They are tired and probably sick to death of what they’ve doing for several months,” he said.

“Now is the time that they want to have a bit of a break.”

He said the RFS was starting to assess the aftermath of bushfires which included damaged fire trucks and equipment.

“We’ve got debriefs, after-action reviews that needs to happen and need to be looked at to see what lessons were learnt, and how can we do things differently and better next time and areas of improvement,” he said.