Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Police charged a man in his 70s after officers allegedly found 36kg of cannabis in the boot of his car at Ewingsdale on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Crime

Sick man, 76, remains before court over alleged 36kg cannabis haul

Liana Boss
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A seriously ill 76-year-old man facing a serious drug supply charge will have his case returned to court next week.

Noel Ryan, from the Queensland suburb of Banyo, was charged after police stopped his car near Byron Bay in the early hours of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Police will allege Mr Ryan travelled from his home to Coffs Harbour, paid $200,000 for 36kg of cannabis and then headed back north.

Police will allege they found these bags of cannabis in Mr Ryan’s car.
Police will allege they found these bags of cannabis in Mr Ryan’s car.

Police will allege they found that amount of cannabis within various bags in the rear of his car.

When Mr Ryan first appeared before Byron Bay Local Court in January, his lawyer cited "extensive medical issues" when applying for bail, which was granted at that time.

When the case went back before court on Monday, it was adjourned to March 22.

Mr Ryan has not lodged formal pleas to his charges of supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis, a drug possession charge relating to the same quantity of cannabis and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Premium Content DUNOON SHOOTING: Police lay 9 extra charges

        Crime The accused is now facing more charges, including that he shot at a person with intent to murder.

        PHOTOS: Traffic continues after dramatic crash on M1

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Traffic continues after dramatic crash on M1

        News Heavy traffic on M1 after four-vehicle crash

        16 ideas that could reinvent the neglected Ballina Hotel

        Premium Content 16 ideas that could reinvent the neglected Ballina Hotel

        News If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that it's going to waste

        Sentencing over fatal hit and run delayed after legal error

        Premium Content Sentencing over fatal hit and run delayed after legal error

        News British man tried to board a one-way flight to the UK, court told