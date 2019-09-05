SICK JUSTICE: Someone call a doctor to our courts

Maryborough paedophile Kristofer Stanley Kerwin has faced a Brisbane court over his latest series of offending.

WHY do we wait for the worst to happen before we act?

And when it does, why does the punishment nearly never reflect the gravity of the crime?

It's been a gut-churning week in the world of our courts.

First, we were forced to stomach the news the State Government won't appeal the six-year sentence given to the Maryborough man who broke a toddler's back and pelvis.

This is despite the fact that Jesse James had form in assaulting small children.

Jesse Lee James caused horrific injuries to a two-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to a series of charges at Maryborough District Court. Contributed

Even if the parole board ignores his immediate eligibility, we can expect to see him back on our streets within the next four years.

Then we have Kristofer Kerwin, a Fraser Coast paedophile who despite treatment, previous time spent behind bars and intensive supervision orders, has not been able to keep his depraved desires at bay.

The last time he made headlines he'd been busy storing photos of babies in nappies and failing to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.

This time he's been telling an undercover cop about his dreams of finding a single mum to take on a holiday so he can rape her kids and if he's lucky, she'll be keen to be part of it.

Thank God he never had the chance to act on it. So far.

After yesterday's sentence however, it will be just three months before he can get back to business.

It will be argued that someone can't be sentenced based on what's in their head because there's no way of knowing whether they will ever follow through.

This doesn't mean there shouldn't be legislation introduced or an urgent review of the current framework to ensure authorities have more power to punish and protect based on the kind of history we see here.

There's something sick about our 'justice' system.

And it's not just what goes on in the minds and homes of the criminal creeps making a mockery of it on a daily basis.