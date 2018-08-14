Sick girl's progress astounds Dr Superman

BACK IN OZ: Paige Humphreys is recovering from life-saving surgery. Paige Humphreys Go Fund Me

CORAKI girl Paige Humphreys has had her condition properly confirmed for the first time, according to her father Andrew Humphreys.

Paige was born in Lismore Base Hospital in 2007 where she caught a staph infection in her umbilical cord. It blocked blood flow to her liver and was slowly killing her, Mr Humphreys said.

The complex nature of Paige's condition meant money had to be raised for an operation by surgeon Dr Riccardo Superina, known as "Dr Superman”, of the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The Northern Rivers community, along with Casino Lions, Australian Lions and the International Lions Club pitched in with the money to fund her operation.

Three months on from the life-saving surgery, Paige and her father returned last week to Australia.

According to Mr Humphreys, Dr Superina was astounded with Paige's progress and said she was the most complex case he had ever known.

"Paige's pulmonary hypertension and congestive heart failure is secondary in nature to the liver damage done to her, and although her cardiopulmonary system is not expected to recover from the damage done by a failed liver, her life is no longer at risk from continued progression of multiple organ failure,” Mr Humphreys said.

Paige and her dad return to Coraki tomorrow and expect to fly back to the US in November for further check-ups.