'Shut your eyes and hang on': Truckie talks after crash

Gladstone truck driver Paul Warren is lit by the lights of emergency service vehicles at the scene of a three car-collision that involved his B-double at Tabbimobile on the Pacific Highway. Adam Hourigan

GLADSTONE truck driver Paul Warren already nearly died once this week.

Coming round a blind corner in South Australia, he saw a Kenworth in his lane, and with no time to think took his only option.

"I went bush at 100kph," he said. "Just had to ride it out."

Yesterday, driving in torrential rain through Tabbimobile on a run from Brisbane to Sydney, he watched as a small truck travelling towards him aquaplaned across the road, hitting a car in his lane, and had to again take evasive action to not hit the oncoming cars.

"I just pulled it across... I just didn't want to kill anyone," he said.

"You shut your eyes and hang on, and hope you get out of this one."

Mr Warren has already quit the profession once before.

Driving truck and dog trailers in Gladstone for seven years, he said he'd seen "too many stacks" to keep going.

"It's just dangerous," he said, with the glow of emergency service cars lighting his face.

"But, I've been back driving about eight weeks, driving interstate as a favour to my mate.

"He taught me to drive 20 years ago, so I said 'I owe you'.

"I was only going to do two weeks."

Gladstone truck driver Paul Warren talks to firies at the scene of a three car-collision that involved his B-double. Adam Hourigan

Mr Warren said the incident was a constant reminder of what he had seen in his driving career.

"Some of the things I've seen, some way worse than this," he said.

"There's just no respect to the trucks, the size of them. There's no driver education, that's what it comes down to... and a lot of the time it's not our fault.

"This one was just a complete accident, but you just go, wow, people could've ended up dead or hurt, and it gets to you."