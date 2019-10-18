Menu
A stash of meth with a street value of $20,000 was also seized.
Crime

SHUT DOWN: Cops seize $20k drugs, guns in huge raid

Shayla Bulloch
18th Oct 2019 3:53 PM
A LOADED machine gun, $20,000 of meth and $42,000 cash has been seized from a suspected Sunshine Coast drug ring in an 11-month police operation.

More than 100 police arrested 64 offenders this week as part of a huge investigation into drug trafficking and organised crime.

The major operation, Romeo Amata started in February on the Sunshine Coast and was instigated by the Sunshine Coast District Drug and Serious Crime Task Force.

A loaded gun found in a police raid on the Sunshine Coast.
On October 16 and 17 the closure phase of the operation was conducted and several other targets had been intercepted and charged leading up to this closure phase.

Police found a loaded MP5 submachine gun in the boot of a car at Sippy Downs, ammunition and $20,000 worth of meth.

Phase one of the investigation laid 29 drug trafficking charges, 29 GHB trafficking charges and 51 drug possession charges.

Ammunition was found in the boot of a car at Sippy Downs.
Nine litres of GHB and 500g of methamphetamine was seized. along with four handguns, two long arms and a sawn-off shotgun.

Police believed 162,000 of assets was also seized, including several cars.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

