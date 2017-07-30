26°
Shuck yeah! Oyster Festival coming to Byron

JASMINE BURKE
| 30th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
The Balcony & Oyster Co.'s specially crafted oyster menu has been created with perfectly paired wines, cocktails and beer specials to boot.
The Balcony & Oyster Co.'s specially crafted oyster menu has been created with perfectly paired wines, cocktails and beer specials to boot.

OYSTER lovers rejoice: the freshest and most decadent oysters will be available at Byron Bay's The Balcony & Oyster Co. all August.

Executive Chef and Co-Owner Sean Connolly will be shucking up a storm with an array of activities, unique menu items and offers to entice oyster lovers.

The Oyster Festival is in its second year and boasts the largest selection of oysters, with Sydney rock and pacific varieties showcased from around the Australian coastline.

"This is one of my favourite times of the year, and the Oyster Festival is our way of celebrating Australia's great producers and sharing our passion for these delicious morsels”, Mr Connolly said.

Oyster hour will see $1 oysters between 5 - 6pm daily and special drinks on the menu.

The Balcony & Oyster Co.'s specially crafted oyster menu has been created with perfectly paired wines, cocktails and beer specials to boot.
The Balcony & Oyster Co.'s specially crafted oyster menu has been created with perfectly paired wines, cocktails and beer specials to boot.

The specially crafted oyster menu from executive chef Sean Connolly, features the following:

- Southern fried oyster tacos with chilli mayo and cabbage slaw

- Oyster omelette with chilli tomato jam & an oriental salad

- Oyster leek & mussel chowder with duck fat chips

- Carpet Bag Burger with duck fat chips

- Steamed Jurassic Oyster served in a soy broth & Asian greens

- Stone & Wood Beer Battered Oysters with mushy peas, bits and malt vinegar

- Carpet Bag Steak with greens and gravy

The Balcony & Oyster Co.'s specially crafted oyster menu has been created with perfectly paired wines, cocktails and beer specials to boot.
The Balcony & Oyster Co.'s specially crafted oyster menu has been created with perfectly paired wines, cocktails and beer specials to boot.

Dine in during August and go in the draw to win a Bateman's Bay oyster experience for you and a friend. Winners receive:

- Return Sydney flights

- Accommodation at Watson's Bay Boutique Hotel

- Oyster harvesting, education and tasting at Bay Rock Oyster Farm

- An open-fire dinner cooked by Sean Connolly

- A tour and tasting at Wylen House Urban Micro Farm

For more information or to enter visit www.balcony.com.au/oysterexperience.

