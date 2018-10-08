Shows, coming to a town near you

IT IS that time of year again, when Ferris wheels and dodgem cars start popping up at local showgrounds and pavilions are filled with the cakes, produce and preserves.

Agricultural shows bring back memories for many of and are the places where new memories are made as we take our own children on the annual pilgrimage.

So when will there be a show near you? Here's a list of upcoming events.

October 12-13: Casino Show

October 18-20: North Coast National at Lismore

October 26-27: Alstonville Show

November 10-11: Mullumbimby Show

November 16-17: Bangalow Show