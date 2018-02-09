Showing the library our love on Valentine's Day

A chance to love our libraries on February 14.

MOVE over St Valentine's because February 14 is also Library Lovers' Day and Richmond Tweed Regional Library will be celebrating!

Library Lovers' Day is a chance for everyone to reconnect with the library and share the #LibraryLove.

Library Lovers' Day aims to raise the profile of the services which libraries offer. Australia's public libraries provide quality information services that support lifelong learning, significantly impacting the cultural and information industry.

The library has also evolved into a social space to meet, collaborate, research, learn, share and relax. At the library, community groups meet, workshops are taught, new skills are learnt, study groups can meet, games can be played, and technology can be used to create.

Facts about libraries in Australia:

There is one public library service point for every 15,000 people and more than seven out of ten public libraries are open for more than 30 hours per week.

More than 171 million items were lent to 8.6 million members of Australia's public libraries and there were more than 112 million customer visits annually that equates to more than 9 million visits per month.

There are 203 university libraries, used by around one million staff and students every year.

There are more than 9,000 school libraries and some 12 million people visit our National, State and Territory libraries every year.

Behind the scenes, 2,000-plus special libraries provide services for business users, lawyers, health professionals, government officials and other information consumers.