Showing leadership on removing plastic from our oceans

UNIVERSITY environmental researcher, Elisabeth Deschaseaux intends putting her own career on ice later this year for the good of the environment and as a way of addressing gender equity in science.

The Southern Cross University marine scientist is already working on climate change related processes, but she is determined to do more.

Dr Deschaseaux is one of 99 other women selected to be part of the 2019 Homeward Bound program, a leadership program for women in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) areas.

The 12 month program will culminate in a three week workshop in Antarctica where participants will finally meet to network and brainstorm on two main big world issues- climate change and equity.

But there is a catch, each woman has to fund raise $24,000 to secure their spot on the ship and attend the Homeward Bound program.

So Elizabeth has set up a Chuffed fund raising page 'Women for Environmental Action'.

"My mission as part of Homeward Bound will be to develop strategies to diminish the impacts of climate change on our oceans while creating more opportunities for our local communities,” Doctor Deschaseaux said.

"Aside from climate change issues, the project also aims to address the under representation of women in the areas of scientific research.

"Currently less than 26% of researchers are women and even fewer are in leadership roles.”

Originally from France Dr Deschaseaux has called Byron Shire for nearly 10 years.

"My long term vision is for a world where the plastic that pollutes our ocean will be collected and down-cycled into long-lasting products to be re-used around the ocean like surfboards and kayaks, literally taken from the sea and re-used for the sea,” she said.

"It is a world where local communities will be financially rewarded for collecting plastic trash and jobs created around down-cycling this plastic.”

To check out Elisabeth's work and help her on the way go to: https://chuffed.org/project/women-for-climate-actions