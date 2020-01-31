Menu
Kevin Hogan MP presents a cheque for $10,000 for solar panels on the Rural Youth building at Kyogle Showgrounds. Pictured with board members Kevin Donaghy, Rob James and Paul Anderson. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Showground finally goes solar

Susanna Freymark
31st Jan 2020 11:58 AM
KYOGLE Showground plans to reduce electricity costs with the installation of solar panels on the Rural Youth Building.

Showground Reserve Trust board member Kevin Donaghy, president Paul Anderson and vice president Rob James received a $10,615 cheque from member for Page Kevin Hogan for the installation of the solar panels.

Mr Anderson joked that they needed a million, but $10,000 was a good start.

“Kyogle Showground makes a great base camp for visitors exploring the wonders of our World Heritage National Parks and the many other attractions around the area,” Mr Hogan said.

“The Showground brings our community together, strengthens social connections and adds to the vibrant Kyogle community.”

The funding is from the federal government’s Stronger Communities Program to improve local services and facilities.

