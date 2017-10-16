Showgirls steal main spotlight

LINING UP: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis (left) and Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow congratulate showgirl entrants (from left) Sarah Lynn, Jenna Bailey, Kaela McRae and Zoe Griffiths.

LINING UP: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis (left) and Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow congratulate showgirl entrants (from left) Sarah Lynn, Jenna Bailey, Kaela McRae and Zoe Griffiths. Samantha Poate

RAIN failed to keep the most loyal away from Casino Show on Saturday.

Organisers said the show was still a success with many flocking to the showground to see the best of agriculture, sideshow alley, the demolition derby and to congratulate this year's showgirls.

In her first year as Casino Show secretary, Alice Magner said it was a pity about the rain. However she felt it was still a good show.

"It has been a bit daunting being my first year as secretary. It's been a steep learning curve but I have enjoyed it,” she said.

Ms Magner is a veteran of the show, having taken out the title of Showgirl back in 2014 and been heavily involved with the behind-the-scenes action of the widely admired show.

"I have been junior showgirl co-ordinator, got involved with Generation Ag and then I became a delegate for ASC Next Gen and then onto Casino Show secretary this year,” she said.

Clarence Valley MP Chris Gulaptis officially opened the show, saying events like these are the real heart of local communities.

"I am really thrilled the show is alive and well and agriculture is still at the heart of Casino community,” he said.

"I love the enthusiasm that the community has for this show and for agriculture itself.”

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow said the show was not what it used to be, however the quality and support behind the event still made it a great day out.

"The quality and the agriculture are still here, the heart of it is here but all the sideshows and things have changed a lot,” Cr Mustow said.

"It's a good day out, the community support it and get behind it so they can continue into the future.”

Cr Mustow said the show's highlight would have to be the presentation to all the showgirls.

"There were all the divisions in between and it was well-represented and they presented themselves beautifully,” he said.