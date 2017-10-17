Showgirls so much more than the sash

RURAL AMBASSADORS: Entrants in the North Coast National Showgirl competition at the 2017 Showgirl Presentation Dinner at the South Lismore Bowling Club.

IT'S so much more than a sash.

On Friday evening the names of the winners of 2017 North Coast National Showgirl and 2017 Far North Coast Law Society North Coast National Teen Showgirl will be announced.

At 6.30pm in the main ring of the Lismore Showgrounds, the two winners will receive their sashes, no matter the weather.

And judging by the calibre of the young women who spoke at the 2017 Showgirl Presentation dinner on Saturday evening, a little rain won't deter the women from making their mark.

The entrants who hail from all over the Northern Rivers, including Blakebrook, Broadwater, Casino, East Lismore, Georgica, Lismore, Rileys Hill, Wardell, Wollongbar, Woodburn and Woodlawn, attended the presentation where the MC was the 2014 North Coast National showgirl and 2015 Sydney Royal showgirl, Ellie O'Hara (nee Stephens).

The award provides an opportunity to excel in leadership, community involvement, key management and confidence.

The winner will go on to represent the North Coast National at Zone where they have the opportunity to compete against other Zone 1 finalists, with two winners going on to compete at the Royal Sydney Show

Ms O'Hara said the Showgirl Competition aims to find a young woman to act as an ambassador for rural NSW and the North Coast National gives a voice to the Northern Rivers' agricultural community.

"It is not a beauty pageant,” she said.

"Most importantly the Showgirls must have a genuine interest in, and knowledge of, rural NSW and the Competition encourages the participation and subsequent awareness of rural women's contribution and involvement in both local communities and rural NSW as a whole.”

Ms O'Hara said for those young women fortunate enough to take the title, become leaders in their community.

"You get to choose when you take off the sash, and some of us never do, we remain leaders in our community,” she said.

The entrants in the 2017 North Coast National Showgirl competition had gone through a day of panel interviews and were asked in front of more than 110 guests, were asked which community organisation they would partner with if they were given $1 million to help Lismore - and when they answered, they all spoke from the heart.

The winning girl will receive $1000 cash from the Northern Star plus $1500 worth of other great prizes.