Showgirl crown chance to represent Northern Rivers

RURAL AMBASSADORS: Entrants in the North Coast National Showgirl competition at the 2017 Showgirl Presentation Dinner at the South Lismore Bowling Club. Supplied

ENTERING in the North Coast National showgirl contest is not about beauty, but social skills.

That's according to Janaya Everingham, 2017 Miss Showgirl for the North Coast National Lismore Show who this week launched the 133rd Annual North Coast National - Lismore Show's Northern Star Showgirl Competition.

"It's not a beauty contest in any way,” Ms Everingham said.

Without a doubt the showgirl competition is one of the most traditional events in the long history of the show.

"The aim of the Showgirl Competition is to find a young woman who is a great representative not only of the North Coast National - Lismore Show but also of the entire Northern Rivers,” Ms Everingham said.

"Young women aged between 18-25 and 13-17 (Miss Teen Showgirl) are encouraged to enter.”

Showgirl organiser Rachael Mitchell said that the Showgirl competition is a chance for entrants to grow in confidence, practice interview skills, enhance their knowledge, be involved in the community and network with like minded people.

The showgirls will be interviewed by a panel of successful local women.

This year Karen Hogan, Rebekka Battista and Carol Landa are the judges.

"As well the 2017 Royal Sydney Showgirl, Nicki Gibbs from Wauchope would also be judging the North Coast National entrants” Mrs Mitchell said.

Regional General Manager of the Northern Star Rod Harris said supporting the Showgirl Competition was their way of supporting the show.

"The Northern Star is proud to provide the first prize of $1000,” Mr Harris said.

"The sponsorship by the Northern Star also enables the winner to receive other prizes worth over $1500. And every entrant also receives a wonderful prize pack valued at $200.”

Entries close 10 October 2018.