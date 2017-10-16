Showgirl 2017 crowned

Winner Kaela McRae, runner up Zoe Griffiths and Sarah Lynn at the Showgirl presentation.

KAELA McRae has been crowned Showgirl for 2017 just a week after the official interviews were conducted.

It was down to three finalists, Kaela McRae, Zoe Griffiths and Sarah Lynn at the presentation at Casino Showground on Saturday.

Before Ms McRae was presented with her sash the Mini Tots, Miss Mini, Miss Junior and Miss Teen winners were all announced with every contestant also receiving a participation award.

Ms McRae said she was shocked to find out she had won.

"I am really excited, it's been an amazing experience to go through the whole interview process, the judging, getting to meet the other girls and putting yourself out there to,” she said.

"I have only been in Casino for a year so this community has become like family to me and now to be able to represent them it pretty cool.”

To enter the Showgirl category, Ms McRae said she first had to submit her entry by filling out details about herself, her hobbies, her goals and explain why she is so passionate about rural communities.

"Then you go through the judging which is an interview where they ask you a series of questions,” she said.

"Then obviously you attend the Casino Show and sash the cattle and check out all the events.”

Ms McRae said she will now go on to compete in the zone finals where she will speak to a much bigger crowd.

"I just see it as a platform that you can speak about things you are passionate about and of rural communities.”