Showdown looms over new building rules

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni have promised greater payment security for subbies as the construction industry regulator promises tough action against builders who fail to provide financial information required under new legislation.

SOME of the state's biggest builders face licence suspension and fines of up to $13,000 as the deadline looms on Sunday for the submission of financial details as part of new requirements under the Building Industry Fairness Act.

As of the close of business yesterday only 215 of 855 category 4 to 7 licence holders with annual turn over in excess of $30 million had filed with industry regulator, the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

The new act came into force on January 1, with the builders given until midnight on March 31 to comply.

A QBCC spokesman urged all licensees in categories 4-7 who have not submitted their financial details to do so before the deadline or face enforcement action.

Penalties may include fines of more than $2600 for individuals and more than $13,000 for companies who do not submit their financial information by the due date.

The QBCC was now empowered to conduct a financial audit of any licensee who does not submit their financial details.

"This may not necessarily be limited to the annual reporting period and is, potentially, an expensive exercise for the licensee," the spokesperson said.

"Licence suspension is also a potential consequence of not complying with a financial audit."

The QBCC said it had established systems in place to cope with any sudden rush of licensees submitting their information by deadline.

"We will be using a range of data provided by licensees to identify those who are at greatest risk of financial distress. This will alert us to any instances which require regulatory or follow-up action."

Meanwhile QBCC investigations were ongoing into the actions of the accountant for GJ Gardner Homes Ipswich which went into liquidation in January despite having claimed to be in good financial health.

The spokesperson said further action would be in addition to the ruling that the accountant was no longer considered an Accepted Independent Accountant to provide reports to QBCC.