Showdown in the surf for lifesavers

RIGHT: Lennox Head surf lifesaving competitor Nathan Mackenzie, who was in the NSW Country team, will represent Lennox Head in the Country Championships at Kingscliff this weekend. SLSNSW

FAR North Coast club Cudgen will be out to win a third straight title when it hosts the NSW Country Surf Life Saving Championships for the first time since 2003 at Kingscliff this weekend.

About 1500 competitors will represent 36 country clubs from across the state with competition from under-8s through to masters.

Byron Bay had a stranglehold on the competition for a number of years before Cudgen emerged as the dominant club from the Far North Coast branch in 2017.

Lennox Head also has its fair share of competitors with teenager Nathan Mackenzie among the best chances.

Mackenzie impressed at the carnival last year before going on to win silver in the under-15 board race and bronze in the ironman at the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships.

He was also part of the recent NSW Country team at the Interstate State Championships in Sydney and the winning team in the Trans-Tasman series against New Zealand.

Ballina junior Kelly Campbell will be another to watch in the beach and water events this weekend.

He is the current under-12 beach flag champion from the highly competitive Queensland Beach Series and won four medals including gold in the beach sprint at the country titles last year.

Campbell is a nephew of 2004 Olympic kayaker and Australian gold medallist David Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Kalani Ives looks set for a big weekend with the Yamba product changing clubs and now with Cudgen this season.

At last year's Country Championships the talented teenager won four gold medals in the under-13 female ironwoman, board, ocean swim, and 2km beach run

"My goal is to place in all events at the Country Championships and to place in the top six at the state championships,” Ives said.

"And I'm looking forward to catching up with my mates from other clubs.”

Cudgen will field the largest contingent of competitors at the Country Championships.

Byron Bay has had success in the past with a high turnout in teams and masters events.

"As the current Country champions for the past two seasons, it's great to showcase our athletes and demonstrate why we think we're one of the best clubs in the country,” Cudgen president Adam Mills said.

"We had 86 competitors last year at South West Rocks but this year we've had more than 150 members register for this event.

"Hosting it gives huge exposure to elite competition for more of our athletes that might not have travelled in previous years.”