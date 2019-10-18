Showcasing Ballina's best eats and drinks

SIGNITURE EVENT: Ballina's Food and Wine Festival kicks off this Friday, have you got your tickets?

INDULGE your senses this weekend with top-notch food, wine, beer, spirits, demonstrations and entertainment at the tenth Ballina Food and Wine Festival.

This stunning celebration of the Northern Rivers highlights Ballina and what the region has to offer.

The "signature” event is the longest running festival of its type in Ballina, which is something its hosts, the Rotary club of Ballina on Richmond, is extremely proud of.

Kicking festivities off is the Friday Night Gala Dinner on October 18 at the Ballina RSL Club, where attendees can enjoy a four-course gourmet dinner, designed and prepared by Ballina RSL Executive Chef Blake Seymour, using the finest of our regions local produce.

International singing, stage and TV sensation Rachael Beck accompanied by renowned pianist David Cameron will be performing on stage along with Jed Zarb.

Tickets are $95 per person.

Festivities will continue on Sunday, October 20 at the Ballina Jockey Club for the main festival day, featuring exhibitors, information sessions, demonstrations and quality entertainment.

Local restaurants will cook their signature dishes for patrons to sample with tasting plates available for purchase. Cottage industries will showcase their wonderful products. We also showcase exhibitors from nearby regions.

A variety of wines, craft beers, ciders and spirits will be available to sample and glasses and bottles of wine, beer and ciders are available to purchase to enjoy on the day or to take home.

Winemakers and brewers are on hand to talk about products and share their knowledge at information sessions, which are conducted throughout the afternoon. This is a unique opportunity to interact with the experts and sample the very best rich reds, elegant whites, and boutique beers.

There will be cooking demonstrations using fresh local produce. Food producers and local restaurants will cook their signature dishes for patrons to sample.

Glasses and bottles of wine, beer and plates of gourmet food are available for purchase. Purchases of wine and beer can be taken home from the Festival.

Rachael Beck accompanied by David Cameron will be performing on stage along with multitalented instrumentalists and singer Jed Zarb. Local band - The Mumbler's, will be performing and getting everyone up and dancing. Kathryn Jones, will also be entertaining the crowds as they come through the gates of the Jockey Club.

Entry cost is $25 giving patrons an opportunity to experience a wide variety of products and enjoy world-class entertainment.

Funds raised from the festival will be used to support Preventative Programs for Domestic & Family Violence.

This year have chosen to donate money to the Ballina Domestic Violence Liaison Committee with a number of their Domestic & Family Violence preventative and educational programs including the Love Bites Programs.

For more info or full program head to: https://ballinafoodandwine.com.au/