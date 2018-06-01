Show will go on after band member's tragic death

IN MEMORY: (L-R) Jeff and Glenn Massey say Saturday's show will be in Phil Emmanuel's (middle) honour after the guitarist unexpectedly passed away last Thursday.

IN MEMORY: (L-R) Jeff and Glenn Massey say Saturday's show will be in Phil Emmanuel's (middle) honour after the guitarist unexpectedly passed away last Thursday. CONTRIBUTED

FOLLOWING the shock news of band member Phil Emmanuel's sudden passing, The Massey Brothers will go on with Saturday's show in honour of their mate.

Phil had been playing regular gigs with Glenn and Jeff Massey at the Ballina RSL Bowling Club over the last 12 months and the musicians had become great friends.

Glenn, who has been playing on and off with brother Jeff for about 35 years, said they were devastated to hear the news Phil had suffered a fatal stroke while visiting his mother in Parkes, NSW last Thursday.

"It's been pretty hard,” he said.

"Phil had only been playing with us for 12 months and things were really happening. We will miss the guy.”

The brothers will keep the three-piece acoustic show as it would have been with Phil, but revealed the audience could expect a couple of instrumentals to commemorate their friend.

"We have Mal Eastick filling in for Phil,” he said.

"This show is extremely important and Phil was really looking forward to it ... he only spoke to me about it a day and a half before he passed away.

"We feel honoured to be the last band that Phil Emmanuel played with.”

Mr Massey said Phil had been playing guitar since he was three-years-old right up until he passed away. He was in his mid sixties.

"I would encourage people to donate to the go fund me account to help support Phil's family,” he said,

"The goal was $10,000 and it's already reached $17,000. The support has been overwhelming.”

Jeff Massey said he hoped to see everyone at Saturday night's show.

"We will have a crackin' good night - to have a salute and share our goodbyes to guitar legend Phil”, he said.

"Our regards and love goes off to Phil's family and and we will miss him immensely.”

The Massey Brothers and Mal Eastick perform a dinner show the Ballina RSL Bowling Club this Saturday, June 2 at 7pm. Only a few tickets remain.

To donate to Phil's family head to https://www.gofundme.com/philslastgig

Both play guitar and both sing