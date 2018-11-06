Show us some love if we're so popular: OPINION

If the Northern Rivers is so popular, show us the money.

Jasmine Burke

IF the Northern Rivers is the sixth most popular destination for international visitors in Australia, why don't we show it some love?

According to the latest International Visitor Survey data, in the year to June 2018, we've seen 422,760 international visitors flock to our region.

That puts this region sixth behind the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Blue Mountains, the Great Ocean Road and the Great Barrier Reef.

Now most of these tourists would probably visit Byron Bay and surrounds.

Byron is groaning under the weight of so many visitors and looking a little worse for wear.

Imagine if a fraction of the money we pay to maintain and promote some of the other more highly fancied destinations on that list, flowed to this region.

Spending on marketing and infrastructure would be welcomed and projects (like the rail trail) would help send visitors inland.