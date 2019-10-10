Show us a great story in thee minutes and win $1000

YOUNG TALENT: Entries are open for the Very Short Film festival 2019.

CAN you tell a good story on video in less than three minutes?

The 2019 Very Short Film Festival is looking for entries from young Byron Shire residents.

With attention spans getting shorter every day, the third version of the festival is looking for videos between one and three minutes in length for a chance to win $1000 cash prize.

The core creators of the film must be 20 years of age or younger at the time of the film submission to the festival.

They must also reside or go to school in the Byron Shire, and the film must be produced in 2019.

Festival co-creator, Byron Shire filmmaker Sheldon Lieberman, said live action and animations are allowed to enter.

"The first year we had 25 entries and last year about 40, so expect this year to get some more now that we have a good website and we are trying to get the word out about it,” he said.

"Considering it's only for people in the shire, the level of entries we have been getting is quite high.

"I have a very short attention span and this generation consumes very short information.

"At work we have been asked to do shorter and shorter content, which allows young people to do something with no budget that is still good, as a first step into the film industry.”

Lieberman is the founder of Bigfish, a design and digital company based in Brisbane. He co-created the festival with Endre Kvia, who teaches film and photography at Shearwater Steiner School.

Other two judges will be filmmaker Natalie Grube, whose work focuses primarily on cultural and linguistic preservation and revitalisation, and 20-year-old Luca Fox, an SAE student who is just about to finish a Bachelor of Film.

The winner will take $1000, and there will also be a People's Choice Award.

Entries close on November 17, with the announcement of the winners and the screening of some of the entries to be held at Shearwater Steiner School in Mullumbimby on Saturday, November 30.