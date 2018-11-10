Show rolls into action with prime movers aplenty

Rian Stokes with the truck driven by his dad, Adrian,

Rian Stokes with the truck driven by his dad, Adrian, Liana Turner

MULLUMBIMBY transformed into a trucking paradise today.

Beastly machines were on show at the Mullumbimby Agricultural Show's truck show and president Mark Ward said about 85 trucks were involved in this year's parade.

"It's the biggest we've had, mainly because of the weather,” Mr Ward said.

Mr Ward said a long involvement in the trucking industry and the mateship that came with that had inspired the truck show.

"It was an idea of getting all your friends together and have a bit of a reunion each year but this is what it's turned out to be,” he said.

The trucking industry is vital to many of the agricultural industries that thrive on the Northern Rivers, and Mr Ward said the event was a way to highlight that.

"Small towns like this don't realise what trucks do and that's why I started it, to show the locals what's out there,” he said.

Former Mullumbimby local Craig Buller claimed Truck of the Show with the machine he drives for his own company, Queensland-based C A Buller Transport.

Mr Buller was surprised by the win, and said he wasn't convinced it was "show-worthy” although he'd spent 20 hours preparing the truck, after a new paint job.

Pam Cartwright took out the award for best skipper on Saturday.

While she was the only female award-winning truckie, Ms Cartwright said she'd like to see more women enter her industry.

For Shane Johnston, taking out the John Bursle Memorial Award was particularly moving, for it was under the late Mr Bursle's management he began his career.

"It's very emotional because when I started out in the industry I was washing trucks for Langley (Transport) in Kyogle,” Mr Johnston said.

"John Bursle was the manager there.”

Mr Bursle's son, Carl, meanwhile, claimed the prize for best cabover, while John Bursle's grandsons wore shirts in the Tullera-based trucking stalwart's memory.

Carl's sister, Zanda Bursle, said they'd made the shirts to help remember her father, who passed away seven years ago.

"He drove trucks for 47 years, up and down the highway,” Ms Bursle said.

John Bursle was inducted into the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs in 2010.