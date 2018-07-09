Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON STAGE: Ria performing in A Tribute to the Music of Celine Dion .
ON STAGE: Ria performing in A Tribute to the Music of Celine Dion .
Whats On

Show brings Celine Dion's music to stage

9th Jul 2018 11:30 AM

A TRIBUTE to the Music of Celine Dion, starring award-winning entertainer Ria, is the perfect show for Celine Dion fans.

Ria's show features the same song selection as Celine Dion's Las Vegas show, which has left audiences breathless after every performance, and made Dion the highest-paid artist in Las Vegas.

The music event not only includes the Canadian superstar's biggest hits, such as The Power of Love, My Heart Will Go On, All By Myself, but also some of her up tempo hits like River Deep Mountain High, I Drove All Night, That's The Way It Is and more.

Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On is the ninth best-selling single worldwide ever with sales exceeding 18 million.

The show also includes cover songs that Dion performs in her live shows, featuring duet performances with Ria and guest artists Christine and Ross.

Ria also performs a replica of the Celine Dion and Frank Sinatra duet for which Dion won a Grammy.

A Tribute to the Music of Celine Dion features a cast of six people led by Ria, backed by a multiple keyboard player, bass player, drummers, guitarist, vocalist and backing vocalist.

Ria's powerful and dynamic voice is as close as you can get to the sound of the real Celine Dion.

Related Items

Show More
ballina ballina rsl club celine dion ria whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    DEAD WRONG: Lismore family wants truth about son’s death

    premium_icon DEAD WRONG: Lismore family wants truth about son’s death

    Crime JEFFREY Brooks was shot dead at work and everything pointed to murder, but the police called it an accident. Now his family wants the case re-opened.

    Man charged with murder after death of Kyogle mum

    Man charged with murder after death of Kyogle mum

    Crime Shock after death of 36-year-old childcare worker and mum-of-three

    11 development proposals coming our way

    premium_icon 11 development proposals coming our way

    Council News $45m private village, shopping centre and subdivisions

    Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

    Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

    News A 59-year-old was rushed to hospital after she was hit by a ute

    Local Partners