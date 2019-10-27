Menu
KEEPING UP TRADITION: Alstonville Showgirls for 2019 - winner Lorinda Gray, Jahla Graham, Samantha Moore, Sieara Ware, Sophie Thompson, Racheal Redman, Ayla Eden. Amber Gibson
Show backs fire towns

Amber Gibson
27th Oct 2019 4:06 PM
DROUGHT and fires have riddled the region but that did not stop a huge crowd heading to Alstonville for the 131st Agricultural Show over the weekend.

Event organiser Letitia Hull said it was a great turnout with 'everyone enjoying themselves in the beautiful weather' and attendance was up by hundreds on last year.

Ms Hull said she thinks the upgrade of the grounds may have contributed - and because the event engages all community members.

From cattle, horse and poultry judging, all entry numbers were up.

"It's been great, very busy but going very well,” Ms Hull said.

Alstonville Show showed its support for nearby towns Rappville and Leeville affected by fires by offering prize packages and ride vouchers 'to make their lives a little easier'.

"When they are down we need to bring them up as a community, they aren't directly our community but they are still in our region and it's important to support them,” Ms Hull said.

"It's a trying time but you wouldn't think there's a drought when you visit the show,” former Lismore MP Thomas George said at the official opening.

Lorinda Gray from Wardell took home Showgirl for the year and said she feels amazing, 'I didn't think I would win'.

"It's good to be an ambassador for rural NSW and get involved in the community and make a difference,” she said.

Competing showgirls were judged on public speaking, knowledge of the history of the show, the rural agricultural industry and their confidence in their selves.

Brad Felsch, 11, won the 13 & Under Poddy Ride on Friday -riding a bull for eight seconds.

Lismore Northern Star

