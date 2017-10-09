108 yr old show a cracking success

(From left) Coraki siblings Rowdy, Amelia and Eliza Thurgate (aged 7, 5 & 11) with their miniature horse Exoctic Thunderstruck with Exotic Miniature Horse breeder and trainer Karel Mason.

SHE may look cute, but if you hand 11-year-old Makayla Sneath a whip you had better stand back and cover your ears.

It's been running for more than a century, but the Kyogle show proved as popular as ever.

Makayla's family - dairy farmers from Kyogle - all had something to show during the two day event.

Mother, Bec Sneath said the show was a long-time family tradition.

"We've come to the show every year since forever," Ms Sneath said.

Makayla was awarded Junior Showgirl, won first prize in the art exhibit with her floral piece and showed off her miniature pony.

But best of all, she got to hang out with her "idol", trick horse rider Mikayla Jade, who she said showed her a thing or two.

"I learnt a trick from Mikayla Jade where you throw your leg over the horse, I ended up on the horses neck," Makayla said.

"It was really cool getting to spend time with her."

Her brothers, Will and Ollie Sneath were also busy with horses during the weekend along with mother, Bec, who entered in several events in the Horse Schedule range including campdraft.

While it's seen plenty of changes over the years, the event has also held onto its traditions.

The horses were just some of the highlights at the 108th Kyogle Show, held on Friday and Saturday.

Craft, food and flowers were abound, while kids found thrills on the rides (or in the haunted house).

The wood chopping arena had chips flying all day from young and old woodcutters swinging their axes.

Miss Showgirl was announced during the grand parade on Saturday afternoon.

The 2017 Kyogle Showgirl title went to Liesl Pederson, one of three entrants.

Teen Showgirl was awarded to Madalyn Langley, Makayla Sneath nabbed Junior Showgirl, Stephanie Durrant won the Tiny Tot and the Junior Jackaroo's were Noah Laarhoven (3 - 6 years) and Ashton Durrant (7-11 years).

A show favourite didn't disappoint with canines abound at the Kyogle Show this year, where more than 500 prized pooches were put through their paces in front of a tough panel of overseas judges.