FILE PHOTO: A large group of partygoers at Noosa Spit were dispersed by police on Friday night.
News

‘Shouldn’t have to deal with this’: Beach partygoers slammed

Ashley Carter
15th Aug 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:02 PM
A large group of backpackers have been slammed for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions and disrespecting the environment at Noosa Spit overnight.

Noosa Police Acting Senior Sergeant Troy Cavell told the Daily while on a regular patrol about 2am on Saturday, his crew came across at least 100 people partying at the pristine slice of Noosa beachfront.

He said it was clear the group weren't local to Noosa as there were several campervans nearby and "not one of them was Australian".

Snr-Sgt Cavell said there were camp fires lit on the sand, music blaring and rubbish strewn across the beach when police arrived.

"People in Noosa are really trying to do the right thing," he said.

"You just see things like this and you just go 'you shouldn't have to deal with this'."

Snr-Sgt Cavell said most of the coronavirus complaints Noosa Police had been called to in the past few months were to do with people not local to the area disrespecting the rules.

"We deal with then every day, every weekend we deal with them," he said.

"One thing leads to another. The drunkenness leads to wilful damage ... assaults occur."

He said police weren't being "nit-picky", but had a duty to respond to complaints in the region.

Thankfully, he said the group at Noosa Spit on Friday responded well when police told them to move on, with some cleaning up their rubbish as the crowd dispersed.

No COVID-breach fines were issued.

The party came after a warning from authorities to not let their guard down against the spread of coronavirus as tourists flocked to the region for the Ekka long weekend.

There have been no new cases of the virus in Queensland in the past 24 hours, with nine active cases in the state.

beach party coronavirus noosa police
