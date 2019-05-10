Shouldering the load at the Bulls

A DETERMINED Blake Birmingham will return early from a shoulder injury when Casino takes on Grafton in Far North Coast rugby union at Albert Park, Casino, tomorrow.

Birmingham is a key figure at the Bulls and the front-rower has not played since a pre-season trial game against Bangalow in March.

"I still don't think he's 100 per cent but he's desperate to have a run,” Casino coach Doug Murray said.

"We've moved (front-rower) Scott Kenny to the bench after he hurt his shoulder last week so we just want to nurse them both through this game.

"I think we're slowly getting to where we need to be. We started the year with a number of players unavailable while others were injured.

"Grafton are a bit bigger than us but I'm confident we can move them around and win it on our fitness.”

Centre Glen Pollard is back on deck while Murray has high hopes for young five-eighth Nick Armstrong.

The Bulls were dominant in taking a 31-3 lead over Lismore in the first half last week before going on to win 38-24.

They have already beaten Byron Bay and can set themselves up for the rest of the season with games against SCU and Bangalow in the coming weeks.

"Glen is a good one to have back in the team; he's a good defensive centre who can turn and chase like a cattle-dog,” Murray said.

"I'm really happy with young Nick Armstrong, too, he was another late starter and we're putting a lot of faith in him.

"The Lismore game was probably the best half of football we've played in a long time and it was important we moved on quickly after a big loss against Wollongbar.

"We're a maturing side and it would be great if we were mid-table after the first round and come home strong.”

Kick-off is 3.15pm.

In other games:

Lennox Head five-eighth Hugo Marks has switched spots with centre Billy Goldsmith for their clash with Byron Bay at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

Ballina will travel and could end the unbeaten five-game winning streak of Casuarina.

Bangalow takes on Lismore City at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

The game between Southern Cross University and Wollongbar-Alstonville has been postponed after the Gold Rats were hit with injuries and illness during the week.

Casino: 1 Blake Birmingham, 2 Ben Collison, 3 Craig Connolly, 4 Callum McLennan, 5 Nathan Davy, 6 Carl Tahatu, 7 Elliott Birmingham, 8 Marcus Cusack, 9 Stephen Murchie (c), 10 Nick Armstrong, 11 Nick Benn, 12 Sililo Stavenow, 13 Glen Pollard, 14 Ratu Vatunawa, 15 Harrison Cusack. Coach: Doug Murray.

Grafton: 1 Jack Anderson, 2 Zac Mason-Gale, 3 Dan Blackman, 4 Declan Collie, 5 Nick Collie, 6 Billy Whalan, 7 Tom Tanner, 8 Ed McGrath, 9 Dom Bullock, 10 Adam Smidt, 11 Luke Worthing, 12 Jake Harris, 13 Dwayne Duke, 14 Trevor Walters, 15 Kyle Hancock (c). Coach: Craig Howe.

Referee: Matthew Clayton.

Lennox Head: 1 Angus Langfield, 2 John Young, 3 John Clark, 4 Harry Bungate, 5 Mackenzie Winchester, 6 Sam Dwyer, 7 Jack Tyndall, 8 Hayden Blair (c), 9 Abe Goldsmith, 10 Billy Goldsmith, 11 Sean Watkins, 12 Hugo Marks, 13 Callum S Jones, 14 Jack Norman, 15 Sam Fitzgerald. Coach: Paul Fish.

Byron Bay: 1 Jordan Elliott, 2 Dan Morgan, 3 James Starkey, 4 Ed Randall, 5 Will Aisake, 6 Ben Wood, 7 Craig Wallace (c), 8 Cooper Lau, 9 Tom Brooks, 10 Pete Gillespie, 11 Kristians Avotins, 12 Owain Roberts, 13 Romey Vassell, 14 Mark Howard, 15 Jascha Saeck. Coach: Jeff Watt.

Referee: Kevin Twomey.

Casuarina Beach: 1 Bruce Somerville, 2 Dan Heritage (c), 3 Rob Beacroft, 4 Jack Pick, 5 Chris Dowling, 6 Henry Bradford, 7 Ross Colvin, 8 Mitch Planten, 9 Matt Burgess, 10 Vitori Buatava, 11 Webb Lillis, 12 Rian Olivier, 13 Kai George, 14 Michael Coates, 15 Richard White. Coach: Mick Hall.

Ballina: 1 Isaac Pratten, 2 Siaosi Ofalanga, 3 Callum Turner, 4 Eddy Ragamate, 5 Jakob O'Connor, 6 Brad Brown (c), 7 Luke Kliese, 8 Stan Lolohea, 9 Beau Clarke, 10 Grant Knight, 11 Terry Ferguson, 12 Anthony Lolohea, 13 Siosuia Koloto, 14 Romulo Leweniqila, 15 Tom Watson. Coach: Chris Hickey.

Referee: Peter Brown.

Bangalow: 1 Nick Jones, 2 Sean Petrou, 3 Neil Moran, 4 Rob Wightman, 5 Angus Dickson, 6 John Turagabeci, 7 Josh Johns, 8 Dave Johnson, 9 Rowan Ozols (c), 10 Kye Spence, 11 Jack Bensley, 12 Dan Hill, 13 Benson Lockyer, 14 Alex Wads- worth, 15 Adam Brien. Coach: Tim Cohen.

Lismore: 1 Nathan Anderson, 2 Jathan Von Bratt, 3 Marcus Ellison, 4 Ben Carroll, 5 Zane Hepton, 6 Anthony Flood, 7 Brenden Williams (c), 8 Angus MacDougall, 9 Jack Everingham, 10 William Fairweather, 11 Marcus Hannaway, 12 Cody Johnston, 13 Jake Lennon, 14 Scott Lancaster, 15 Andrew Sky. Coach: Ray Taylor.

Referee: Peter Campbell.

Southern Cross University v Wollongbar-Alstonville: Postponed.