Should you be worried about e-transfers when buying a home?

EMAIL SECURITY: A recent case where hackers intercepted an email regarding the proceeds of a property transaction has seen lawyers reassure the public about their email security.

EMAIL SECURITY: A recent case where hackers intercepted an email regarding the proceeds of a property transaction has seen lawyers reassure the public about their email security.

HOME buyers and vendors can breathe a sigh of relief, despite concerns about the new Property Exchange Australia's (PEXA) e-transfer system.

In one high profile incident, MasterChef finalist Dani Venn and her husband Chris Burgess stood to lose their home and $250,000 after hackers entered the PEXA system through their conveyancer's email account.

The hackers made off with the proceeds of their home sale while it was being settled on PEXA, which is owned by the big banks and state governments.

While it is understood the funds have since been recovered and Ms Venn and her family suffered no financial loss, for anyone looking to buy or sell their property, it's a worrying issue.

But the president of the Far North Coast Law Society, Clarissa Heugill said the PEXA system was not at fault and the Society had been proactive regarding email integrity.

Ms Heugill said people using the services of a lawyer to undertake electronic settlement of real property transactions were fully insured against any loss through a similar hacking incident.

"If there is a situation then we are covered and our clients are covered by our excellent insurance law cover which is owned by the Law Society,” she said.

"The take-home message here is the problem was the emails being intercepted and the hackers changed the account details.”

Ms Heugill said while she understood people may be feeling worried about a similar occurrence happening to them, the can be reassured by backing of the NSW Law Society's fidelity fund.

"If there is no issue of negligence but the loss is due to fraud, then the Society's fidelity fund, which is very well-heeled, is available to recompense people,” she said.

Australian Institute of Conveyancers chief executive Chris Tyler said the hacking of emails was a risk facing all small businesses.

He said it was important for all conveyancers and clients to be realistic in their approach to security.

"All small businesses have to worry about their their security and ensure the integrity of their systems and processors,” he said.

"This risk has existed ever since email came in and hackers have become more sophisticated with the fraudsters trying to stay a step ahead.”