Should vehicles be banned on Brooms Head beach?

A GROUP of concerned residents want Clarence Valley Council to change its policy which allows vehicles any time on Brooms Head Beach.

Resident Trudy Mullally said she and her partner John Giese both wanted a change.

Ms Mullally said safety was their biggest concern as many young families use the main beach at Brooms Head.

"A lot of the residents have seen or experienced their own version of being nearly skittled," Ms Mullally.

"When you go on the beach you don't always hear the sound of the trucks coming up behind you.

"Would you put a play pen with kids on the road or a highway?"

They said the beach had been inundated by four-wheel drive vehicles in the past 12 months.

Ms Mullally said this was because many beaches along the northern NSW coastline has been closed to 4WD vehicles including Pippi Beach.

She said she had witnessed several 4WD vehicles, many without permits, exceeding the 50km/h speed limit on the beach.

She said some drivers were sensible and followed all the rules while some were doing doughnuts, yahooing and speeding.

"(We need) More rangers and more fining of people driving on the beach without permits," she said.

She believed it was only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt.

"We don't want to be the fun police, we want things to be safe," she said.

Clarence Valley Council natural resource management coordinator, Reece Luxton, said the review of the policy had been prompted by requests from the community and the matter was raised with councillors through a mayoral minute.

"Everyone is welcome to comment," Mr Luxton said.

"People should email council@clarence.nsw.gov.au or write to the General Manager, Clarence Valley Council, Locked Bag 23, Grafton 2460.

"All views will be taken into account."

The policy is on display for review and public input until 4pm on August 17.