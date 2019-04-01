Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ballina Shire Council will invite suggestions on a formal name for the beach north of Missingham Bridge.
Ballina Shire Council will invite suggestions on a formal name for the beach north of Missingham Bridge. Google Maps
Council News

Should this North Coast beach get a new name?

Liana Turner
by
31st Mar 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE'S a slice of history in a name informally bestowed upon one of Ballina's beaches.

But the beach, north of Missingham Bridge and next to Shaws Bay, has no official moniker.

Ballina Shire Councillor Sharon Cadwallader is hoping to change that.

She put forward a notice of motion before the council's meeting on Thursday to offer community members the chance to have their say.

It's labelled Kiosk Beach on Google Maps, but this isn't registered with the Geographical Names Board.

Locals know this sandy bank of the Richmond River by a few names, some others also relating to the old kiosk there.

"I don't think (Kiosk Beach) is widely known, I don't think it's relevant today,” Cr Cadwallader.

"I think it's something we need to have another look at.”

She said offering the community input into a formal name could be a good marketing opportunity.

Cr Nathan Willis suggested amending the motion to include a provision for the council to "actively engage” with the indigenous community on appropriate indigenous names, although this would be required anyway.

Mayor David Wright said the beach "already had a name”, citing the unofficial Google Maps listing.

The motion passed unanimously.

ballina shire council kiosk beach missingham bridge shaws bay
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fix potholes so people can escape sex pests: Councillor

    premium_icon Fix potholes so people can escape sex pests: Councillor

    Council News THE road at Byron's nude beach should be upgraded so that "some woman who's being followed... doesn't fall over in a pothole and break her ankle”.

    • 1st Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    $1.3 million restaurant would have 'world-class' views

    premium_icon $1.3 million restaurant would have 'world-class' views

    News Plans have been lodged for a new cafe next to a popular lookout

    • 1st Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    11 cool things to do this week

    premium_icon 11 cool things to do this week

    Whats On From ice skating in Ballina to Red Inc's art trail in Lismore

    • 1st Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    premium_icon REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    News New data shows massive differences on the Northern Rivers

    • 1st Apr 2019 12:00 AM