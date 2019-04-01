Should this North Coast beach get a new name?

Ballina Shire Council will invite suggestions on a formal name for the beach north of Missingham Bridge.

THERE'S a slice of history in a name informally bestowed upon one of Ballina's beaches.

But the beach, north of Missingham Bridge and next to Shaws Bay, has no official moniker.

Ballina Shire Councillor Sharon Cadwallader is hoping to change that.

She put forward a notice of motion before the council's meeting on Thursday to offer community members the chance to have their say.

It's labelled Kiosk Beach on Google Maps, but this isn't registered with the Geographical Names Board.

Locals know this sandy bank of the Richmond River by a few names, some others also relating to the old kiosk there.

"I don't think (Kiosk Beach) is widely known, I don't think it's relevant today,” Cr Cadwallader.

"I think it's something we need to have another look at.”

She said offering the community input into a formal name could be a good marketing opportunity.

Cr Nathan Willis suggested amending the motion to include a provision for the council to "actively engage” with the indigenous community on appropriate indigenous names, although this would be required anyway.

Mayor David Wright said the beach "already had a name”, citing the unofficial Google Maps listing.

The motion passed unanimously.