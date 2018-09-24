Should this council help pay for Sydney shires' legal costs?

BALLINA Shire councillors will this week consider whether the council should contribute to the legal fees of three Sydney councils.

Local Government NSW has requested Ballina Shire voluntarily chip in $3353.60 to support legal costs incurred by the City of Sydney, North Sydney Council and Bayside City Council.

The costs relate to an appeal before the Land and Environment Court relating to a rates categorisation decision.

Karimbla Properties last year were successful in an application before the court to have a number of Meriton properties re-categorised.

According to a council report, the request from LGNSW is "a practice used in NSW where councils can assist each other for legal cases that may have state-wide ramifications”.

"Ballina Shire Council has been the beneficiary of this system in 2010/11 when we were able to recoup approximately $44,000 out of $66,000 expended on a stockpiling of fill case at West Ballina,” the report said.

"In May 2016, council approved a request from LGNSW towards legal costs for Bathurst Regional Council in the sum of $1076.62.”

The council also approved $587.03 to help with Cowra Shire Council's legal costs in August 2016.

In the report, in which staff recommended councillors approve the contribution, they said the case was "of interest to council” in terms of rating categorisation.

The matter will go before the council at its ordinary meeting this Thursday.