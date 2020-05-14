Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AQUA ATHLETES: Lismore Council is asking pool users via an social media poll if the at the Lismore Memorial Baths to open for limited hours during the winter season. Photo: Alison PATERSON
AQUA ATHLETES: Lismore Council is asking pool users via an social media poll if the at the Lismore Memorial Baths to open for limited hours during the winter season. Photo: Alison PATERSON
Sport

Should the Lismore Memorial Baths reopen?

Alison Paterson
14th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the easing of COVID-19 isolation restrictions, Lismore City Council is running an online poll to find out if there is interest in having the Memorial Baths open for early morning use.

The council is considering opening the baths between 6am and 10am during the week.

The poll is running on the council's Facebook page, and residents are being encouraged to vote.

But with water temperatures hovering around 7C in the 50m pool, together with issues of social distancing, Lismore Workers Swim Team coach Peter Harvey said he was not sure that his top swimmers, including Paralympic teen hopeful McKinley Arnison, will be able to adequately take advantage of the facility if it reopens next week.

"According to the NSW government restrictions, outdoor pools can have no more than one person swimming per lane," Harvey said.

Reader poll

Should the Lismore Memorial Baths reopen?

View Results

"Distancing requirements mean no more 10 people at a time at the pool and then there's the very cold water temperature.

"There's also the issue regarding numbers and who gets to swim and how often as we have some top end swimmers who really need to be back in the pool, athletes such as Paralympic squad member McKinley, who has a shot at making Tokyo (Olympics) next year."

However the council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, Tony Duffy, hopes thinks will soon be heating up.

"The Lismore Memorial Baths' solar project is nearing completion," he said.

"We hope to commission the solar by the end of the month."

Meanwhile, Harvey said with the easing of group numbers outdoors, the swim team will look at ramping up its dryland training with boot camp-type sessions to support pool training.

coronavirusnorthernrivers lismore city council lismore memorial baths swimming
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Casino woman accused of supplying ice from family home

        premium_icon Casino woman accused of supplying ice from family home

        News THE 35-year-old, who was arrested after a seven-month investigation, may plead guilty soon.

        $20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

        premium_icon $20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

        News Number of landlords out of pocket after sudden closure

        Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

        News Former priest accused of historic act of buggery in NSW

        The heartbreaking job of an emergency service worker

        premium_icon The heartbreaking job of an emergency service worker

        News It takes a very special person to work in this field