Should the Lismore Memorial Baths reopen?

AQUA ATHLETES: Lismore Council is asking pool users via an social media poll if the at the Lismore Memorial Baths to open for limited hours during the winter season. Photo: Alison PATERSON

WITH the easing of COVID-19 isolation restrictions, Lismore City Council is running an online poll to find out if there is interest in having the Memorial Baths open for early morning use.

The council is considering opening the baths between 6am and 10am during the week.

The poll is running on the council's Facebook page, and residents are being encouraged to vote.

But with water temperatures hovering around 7C in the 50m pool, together with issues of social distancing, Lismore Workers Swim Team coach Peter Harvey said he was not sure that his top swimmers, including Paralympic teen hopeful McKinley Arnison, will be able to adequately take advantage of the facility if it reopens next week.

"According to the NSW government restrictions, outdoor pools can have no more than one person swimming per lane," Harvey said.

"Distancing requirements mean no more 10 people at a time at the pool and then there's the very cold water temperature.

"There's also the issue regarding numbers and who gets to swim and how often as we have some top end swimmers who really need to be back in the pool, athletes such as Paralympic squad member McKinley, who has a shot at making Tokyo (Olympics) next year."

However the council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities, Tony Duffy, hopes thinks will soon be heating up.

"The Lismore Memorial Baths' solar project is nearing completion," he said.

"We hope to commission the solar by the end of the month."

Meanwhile, Harvey said with the easing of group numbers outdoors, the swim team will look at ramping up its dryland training with boot camp-type sessions to support pool training.