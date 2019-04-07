Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Illawarra Flame Tree has been proposed as Lismore's own signature tree.
The Illawarra Flame Tree has been proposed as Lismore's own signature tree. Bidgee
Council News

Should the flame tree become Lismore's signature tree?

Alison Paterson
by
7th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST as Grafton is known for i's jacarandas, so could Lismore be known for its Illawarra flame trees.

In 2017 Gardening Australia presenter Phil Dudman publicly advocated for the colourful species, Brachychiton acerifolius, be adopted by Lismore City Council.

Now at the council's April 9 meeting, councillors will vote of the Notice of Motion to adopt the Illawarra flame tree as its signature tree, after it garnered 34 per cent of the vote during a community consultation which concluded in January.

"I'm thrilled the flame tree won the vote," Mr Dudman said.

"This would a wonderful thing for Lismore this is showiest of our native trees and a Lismore Flame Tree Festival, held in October, would be a cracker event.

"It would hold the same appeal as other festivals who draw thousands of visitors each year such as including Grafton's Jacaranda Festival, cherry blossoms in Japan and floriade in Canberra."

This is despite the fact that, at a meeting on March 19, the council voted to cancel the project to plant signature tree species at strategic locations as it was unfunded and not in the recent delivery program.

But Mr Dudman reckons people power is the answer.

"I look forward to meeting with councillors to consider low-cost community-based initiatives that could assist in making this vision a reality," he said.

Meanwhile, the second most popular species was the tree waratah (30 per cent), followed by the coolamon (22 per cent), silky oak, (17 per cent), and hoop pine (seven per cent).

 

"I look forward to see the streets of Lismore ablaze with the spectacular blooms of the flame tree," Mr Dudman said.

"Everybody, get your scarlet outfits ready!"

$6 million deficit council budget illawarra flame tree lismore city council lismore signature tree phil dudman
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Highway changes you need to know about

    premium_icon Highway changes you need to know about

    Community TRAFFIC conditions are changing in the lead up to Easter.

    • 7th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Garden workshops blooming

    premium_icon Garden workshops blooming

    Environment Organic gardening workshops blossom

    • 7th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Tips for the oldest and youngest road users

    premium_icon Tips for the oldest and youngest road users

    News Workshops to improve safety for older and learner drivers

    • 7th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Deva's Bluesfest debut with new music

    premium_icon Deva's Bluesfest debut with new music

    Whats On Deva Mahal to debut at Bluesfest