Should the flame tree become Lismore's signature tree?

The Illawarra Flame Tree has been proposed as Lismore's own signature tree. Bidgee

JUST as Grafton is known for i's jacarandas, so could Lismore be known for its Illawarra flame trees.

In 2017 Gardening Australia presenter Phil Dudman publicly advocated for the colourful species, Brachychiton acerifolius, be adopted by Lismore City Council.

Now at the council's April 9 meeting, councillors will vote of the Notice of Motion to adopt the Illawarra flame tree as its signature tree, after it garnered 34 per cent of the vote during a community consultation which concluded in January.

"I'm thrilled the flame tree won the vote," Mr Dudman said.

"This would a wonderful thing for Lismore this is showiest of our native trees and a Lismore Flame Tree Festival, held in October, would be a cracker event.

"It would hold the same appeal as other festivals who draw thousands of visitors each year such as including Grafton's Jacaranda Festival, cherry blossoms in Japan and floriade in Canberra."

This is despite the fact that, at a meeting on March 19, the council voted to cancel the project to plant signature tree species at strategic locations as it was unfunded and not in the recent delivery program.

But Mr Dudman reckons people power is the answer.

"I look forward to meeting with councillors to consider low-cost community-based initiatives that could assist in making this vision a reality," he said.

Meanwhile, the second most popular species was the tree waratah (30 per cent), followed by the coolamon (22 per cent), silky oak, (17 per cent), and hoop pine (seven per cent).

"I look forward to see the streets of Lismore ablaze with the spectacular blooms of the flame tree," Mr Dudman said.

"Everybody, get your scarlet outfits ready!"