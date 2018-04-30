Should pill testing be allowed at Splendour?

DRUG samples presented at a pill testing trial were found to contain "deadly" substances, but the trial won't go ahead at Byron Bay's Splendour in the Grass as the NSW government opposes the practice.

After the first ever pill testing trial at Groovin the Moo (in the ACT only) over the weekend, results announced today established that 128 people participated, 85 samples were tested, with 50 per cent containing pure MDMA and the other 50 per cent being 'other' (lactose, sweetener or even paint).

MDMA (also known as ecstasy), has no accepted medical indications, and was a psychoactive drug used recreationally to produces euphoria, increased empathy and heightened sensations. It can also trigger addiction, paranoia, teeth grinding and rapid heartbeat, among other symptoms.

MDMA was illegal in Australia, and NSW Police and the NSW Government are pro-actively focusing on harm minimisation by trying to detect drugs going into the festival grounds.

Two of the samples obtained at the ACT festival over the weekend were classified as containing substances that were "deadly".

Harm Reduction Australia's CEO, Gino Vumbaca, was part of the STA-Safe consortium of organisations that rolled out the pill testing facility over the weekend, and said the two compounds found meant those people avoided an adverse reaction from the pills.

"We are talking about a particular synthetic chemical, and also a contaminant that could have been quite dangerous as well," Mr Vumbaca said.

"Had we not been there, those people would have consumed those pills without the knowledge of the dangers inherited in them," he said.

Mr Vumbaca said the consortium was prepared to roll out a similar project in Northern NSW but they are unable to.

"At Groovin the Moo we had the support of the ACT government, ACT Police and Health, the landowner - the University of Canberra - and the promoters," he said.

"NSW Government has previously stated they are opposed to pill testing being introduced, and want to continue with the policy of more sniffer dogs at festivals, instead.

"What we would ask from the NSW Government, in light of the pill testing trial, that they stop and test their position, based in evidence."

Mr Vumbaca said Northern Rivers locals who may want to lobby the NSW Government to allow pill testing should let their opinions be known to local representatives.

"Everyone have the right to ask their local MP, and we have the support of organisations such as Family Drug support, because people may not condone drug taking or agree with using drugs at festival, but they understand it happens and what they want is for them to come home at the end of that festival, not to get a call at 4am from the police," he said.

Splendour in the Grass organisers have declined to comment on the matter.