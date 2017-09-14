25°
News

Should old hospital become affordable housing?

Mullumbimby Hospital. Photo Blainey Woodham / The Northern Star
Mullumbimby Hospital. Photo Blainey Woodham / The Northern Star Blainey Woodham
JASMINE BURKE
by

A NEW idea has emerged for the future of the Mullumbimby Hospital site to turn it into affordable housing for single mums.

Jenni Dagley posted on Byron Bay Community Board a proposal was being "put forward to save the Mullumbimby hospital site” - to re-jig the building as a sort-of women only refuge.

She wrote: "To all single mothers who would like to be heard in regards to the shire's lack of affordable housing your voices need to be heard. You can write 25 words on your personal experience in the shire...by this Friday at midday.”

She said the idea for the site was to create a sustainable asset.

The post attracted mixed responses from community residents, some were interested, but others weren't pleased by the idea of excluding the opposite sex and single parents in general.

"I guess the idea of just women at this point is that many women have survived domestic violence and rape and are not very comfortable around men,” Ms Dagley wrote.

Other ideas for the site were low cost or interim emergency accommodation, or a space for for homeless youth.

Topics:  mullumbimby hospital northern rivers community northern rivers housing

Lismore Northern Star
Supporters cheer as rainbow colours fly over Lismore

Supporters cheer as rainbow colours fly over Lismore

"WE HAVE marched under this flag, we have protested under it, we have sung under it, we have played and partied under this flag. This flag represents freedom".

5 big decisions at Lismore's council meeting

Lismore's councillors were divided on a range of debates at this week's council meeting.

Council prayers, Australia Day, Speedway, Lismore Lake on agenda

Health bosses respond to patient welfare concerns

Lismore Base Hospital.

Health District has refuted claims patient care is being compromised

Business leaders slam council over rejection of Square plans

An aerial of Lismore near the base hospital.

'We won't be investing any more time into this proposal': developer

Local Partners