'This is not an attack against nudist bathing': Councillor

Tyagarah beach is the only "clothes optional" beach on the North Coast.

Tyagarah beach is the only "clothes optional" beach on the North Coast. Marc Stapelberg

Update, 10.30am: DEBATE on whether to ban nudity at Tyagarah Beach has left some councillors on the fence.

It comes as Byron Shire Council gears to assess a notice of motion to revoke the clothing-option at the north Byron shire beach at its next meeting.

In recent months, the beach has become a hotspot for sexual assaults and other crimes with police increasing patrols in the area.

Councillor Jeanette Martin said she interpreted Cr Paul Spooner's the motion not as attack against nudist bathing but rather an attempt to stamp out anti-social behaviour.

"Paul is trying to find a way to deal with the situation," Cr Martin said.

She said she wasn't decided on whether to vote for or against the motion.

Cr Allan Hunter said he would vote for the motion if an alternative solution to help quell anti-social behaviour at the beach can't be determined.

Original story: A PETITION has been launched in an effort to continue allow Tyagarah beach to remain "clothes optional".

The group Save Kings Beach and Belongil/Tyagarah Nature Reserve started circulating the petition at the weekend's Nude Olympics, and an online petition is expected to be set up today.

Posting on the group's Facebook page, Wayne Pendobny said the petition was launched in response to Byron Shire councillor Paul Spooner's intention to permanently revoke the designation of Tyagarah as a clothing-optional beach "on the back of some complaints about inappropriate sexual behaviour".

"The motions will go before council's next meeting on October 19 - there is no time to lose," Mr Pendobny wrote.

"Tyagarah is the only legal nude beach for 3000km.

"Four years ago, Cr Spooner put his name to a motion committing council to find alternative sites for a clothing optional beach in a less isolated area but nothing was ever done.

"Council has also never erected any signage highlighting penalties for sex offences or even indicating the start and end of the beach.

"Most people don't even know where the legal nude beach begins and ends."