FROM July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags.
FROM July 1 next year larger supermarkets will stop handing out single-use plastic bags.
Environment

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

27th Mar 2018 10:01 AM

PLASTIC bags bans begin in Queensland on July 1, but what about NSW?

As an advertising campaign starts in Queensland alerting families to its July 1 ban on single-use plastic bags, the NSW Labor Opposition has stepped up its calls on the Berejiklian Government to follow suit here.　

South Australia (2009), the ACT (2011), the Northern Territory (2011) and Tasmania (2013) all have bans in place. Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria have all indicated that they will act this year.　

What do you think? Should NSW ban the bag? Vote in our poll below.

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Lismore Northern Star
