VOTE: Should Lismore City Council be sacked?

SHOULD Lismore City councillors be fined for not turning up to meetings?
Or should the council itself be sacked?
These are the questions being asked in light of three failed attempts to have an extraordinary meeting to deal with a number of controversial issues, including the proposed Lismore Square expansion and plans to build a ski jump.
In a dramatic turn of events, Cr Elly Bird last night announced she would not be staying at the meeting and would boycott all future meetings which jeopardised councillors' rights.
Reader poll
Should Lismore City Council be sacked?
This is what has happened so far:
- Council had an ordinary meeting in December, where councillors voted in favour of progressing talks on the ski jump, Lismore Shopping Square expansion, 20 extra greyhound races and a special business rate variation
- Rescission motions were lodged on these matters
- An extraordinary meeting was planned for December 18 to debate the issues
- A quorum could not be formed for this meeting, with a number of councillors on leave
- The extraordinary meeting was rescheduled for December 20
- Again, the council could not form a quorum and the meeting was cancelled
- The extraordinary meeting was rescheduled for January 9
- Six councillors turned up for last night's meeting, but Cr Elly Bird announced she would not be staying at the meeting
- The meeting was adjourned just 40 minutes after it started, with most of the time spent on public access
- Councillors voted unanimously in favour of one rescission motion to address 20 agenda items held over from the December meeting
- It was agreed the council would meet to debate those issues on February 5.