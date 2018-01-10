VOTE: Should Lismore City Council be sacked?

Lismore City Council has failed three times to address a number of major issues.

Lismore City Council has failed three times to address a number of major issues. Claudia Jambor

SHOULD Lismore City councillors be fined for not turning up to meetings?

Or should the council itself be sacked?

These are the questions being asked in light of three failed attempts to have an extraordinary meeting to deal with a number of controversial issues, including the proposed Lismore Square expansion and plans to build a ski jump.

In a dramatic turn of events, Cr Elly Bird last night announced she would not be staying at the meeting and would boycott all future meetings which jeopardised councillors' rights.

Reader poll Should Lismore City Council be sacked? Yes

No View Results Vote

This is what has happened so far: