‘Give herself an uppercut’: Hanson’s poll tactic under fire

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Jan 2020 1:12 PM
LNP president David Hutchinson said he would be surprised if One Nation wanted to see the Government returned at this year's state election, claiming Labor had shown no interest in regional Queensland.

It comes after The Courier-Mail revealed One Nation leader Pauline Hanson would deny the major parties preferences at the October 31 poll.

Mr Hutchinson said if voters were still considering giving their vote to a minor party, the LNP needed to reach out and connect with them.

"This is exactly what (Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington and her team have been doing and will continue to do between now and the election," he said.

Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson

 

David Hutchinson
David Hutchinson

"I'd be very surprised if One Nation wanted to see a return of this Palaszczuk Labor Government that has shown no interest in regional Queenslanders, and whose priority is jobs for their union cronies."

United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer said Senator Hanson needed to stop "flip-flopping" on preference deals.

"Pauline Hanson should give herself an uppercut for creating uncertainty when Australians need stability more than ever," he said.

