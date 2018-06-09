Menu
GET INVOLVED: Have your say about the future of Lennox Head Village by taking the online survey.
Should coastal town's main street be one way?

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
9th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

WOULD you like to see the Lennox Head Village Centre be transformed into a one way street?

It's just one of the things your can help to decide, as community consultations about the major village centre upgrade gets into full swing.

Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce and Ballina Shire Council have invited the community to have a say on how the upgraded town centre for Lennox Head will look by running an online survey.

The short survey offers considered options for the village upgrade such as parking, footpaths, street furniture, street trees and gardens, playground facilities, a nature/adventure play space, a one or two way street system, parks, shared pedestrian and car zones

The Lennox Village Vision study area was bounded to the east by the beach foreshore and residences, to the north and south by residential areas and to the west by Williams Reserve.　　

The survey was part of the ongoing The Future of Lennox Head Village Centre (LVV) project. The project seeks to gather community feedback on issues and ideas for the Lennox Head village centre (defined as the area indicated in the image below).

The information gathered through this consultation process will be used to guide the council decision making in regard to the future planning and development of the village centre's public spaces.

The survey will stay open until Wednesday, June 20. Fill out the survey here or find out more online at the Lennox Village Vision.

https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/one-way-main-street-floated-for-coastal-village/3317329/

ballina shire council lennox head lennox head chamber of commerce lennox village vision northern rivers northern rivers council survey
Lismore Northern Star

