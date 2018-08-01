Should children be allowed to protest?

DO children belong at protests?

At Lennox Head on Monday, community members gathered at a fig tree on Castle Drive in an attempt to stop a tree felling.

The first young protester was a boy, 14, who evaded security perimeters and climbed the tree.

Here's what you had to say about young protesters:

Marc Hazell: "By all means, bring minors along... explain to them the whole story, help them to understand and realise all consequences. The 14-year-old boy is from Ballina and before yesterday had never laid eyes on the tree. The 55-year-old old woman lives in Byron where she moved to from Adelaide! As for the 12-year-old girl... she didn't have a clue what she was doing, she was terrified after being all but pushed underneath the construction fencing by a group of supposedly responsible adults. If any of these individuals where actually injured or worse, killed; there would be hell to pay. And I'm sure the parents would only be looking to blame someone else. Not to mention the tying up of dozens of police officers, including the rescue squad, multiple council workers and the arborists (only employed to do a job), that financial cost falls directly on the rate/tax payers of the shire. And yes, a police officer and a security guard were injured during these events, if anyone cares.”

Jeffrey Haselden: "What irresponsible parent let their kid get into a dangerous situation? They are using chainsaws to cut down trees.”

Ben Grayson: "It should be about choice. If the kids want to, why not? But parents' beliefs shouldn't be forced onto children that don't know what cause their fighting for. Also parents should know better than putting their kids in danger!”