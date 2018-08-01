Should anti-vaxx film-maker be blocked from Northern Rivers?

The film-maker behind anti-vaccination film Sacrificial Virgins, Joan Shenton, may not be given a visa to enter Australia.

PLANS to screen a controversial anti-vaccination film on the Northern Rivers face disruption as the government decides whether to prevent the film-maker's entry to Australia.

British film-maker Joan Shenton was due to front screenings of her film Sacrificial Virgins, arranged by Bangalow-based Australian Vaccination-risks Network, in early August.

Sacrificial Virgins probes the "dangers surrounding Gardasil HPV vaccination programs”, claiming many cases of severe neurological damage and also deaths in girls and young women from receiving the vaccine.

Joan Shenton was to have appeared in person for a panel discussion at each of the seven screenings, including one at Byron Bay.

Ms Shenton said she was told by a Department of Home Affairs representative on Friday her visa application had been taken out of the automated procedure and was being "manually assessed”.

The AVN said "at the time of writing, visa confirmation has not been provided and the deadline has passed for Ms Shenton's flight from the UK”.

AVN president Tasha David said: "It is an affront to Australian families if our government is refusing Joan Shenton a visa just because her film challenges government policy with some 'inconvenient' scientific facts. I did not think we lived in that sort of country”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs did not comment directly on Ms Shenton's application, but said any individual that wishes to come to Australia must apply for the appropriate visa stream.

They said it was the applicant's responsibility to apply for the correct visa depending on their travel requirements and to apply for visas in advance to allow for variances in processing times.

They said time frames depend on factors such as the individual circumstances of an applicant and the complexity of resolving each of the criteria in the application.

The spokesperson said all non-citizens seeking to enter Australia must meet the character requirements set out in the Migration Act 1958 and can be refused a visa if they fail to do so.

For visitors who may hold controversial views, any risk they may pose will be balanced against Australia's well-established freedom of speech and freedom of beliefs, amongst other relevant considerations.

However Ms David said: "It also achieves nothing other than a childish stamp of the foot, as the screenings will be going ahead and Joan will still be appearing live - but on screen instead of in the room.”

Joan Shenton said: "I'm very disappointed not to be able to meet in person the parents across Eastern Australia who want to know more about the risks and supposed benefits of HPV vaccinations, as well as the families who'll be there to share stories of their loved one's death or permanent disability. But I look forward to the screenings of Sacrificial Virgins and to having the same conversations over the air.”

The screenings tour will visit locations in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria from August 2, screening at Byron Bay August 4.