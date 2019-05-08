Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times Tessa Mapstone
Breaking

Shots fired at shopping centre in CQ town

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th May 2019 12:37 PM | Updated: 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.35PM: A MAN has been arrested in the Central Queensland town of Woorabinda after allegedly discharging a firearm at a shopping centre.

Police have confirmed that at 11.15 a man discharged a rifle in the parking area of the local shopping complex.

The man complied with police requests to put the gun down and he was arrested.

 

A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex.
A man has been arrested after discharging a firearm int he carpark of a Woorabinda shopping complex. Google Maps

He is now assisting with police investigations.

Police said there were no evidence to suggest he was threatening violence at the time of the incident.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

More to follow.

editors picks tmbcrime woorabinda woorabinda police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    INQUEST: 'Gaps' in road closures information before deaths

    premium_icon INQUEST: 'Gaps' in road closures information before deaths

    News "IT WOULD have been great if we'd got calls” from flood spotters.

    Fix our dangerous road where someone was killed, or we will

    Fix our dangerous road where someone was killed, or we will

    Letters to the Editor The Nimbin community is still reeling after a fatal hit-and-run

    Lismore woman arrested in relation to $500,000 scam

    premium_icon Lismore woman arrested in relation to $500,000 scam

    News Victim put almost half a million dollars into account

    Meet the Beef Week Queen contestants

    premium_icon Meet the Beef Week Queen contestants

    Community Four women vying for the crown

    • 8th May 2019 12:00 PM