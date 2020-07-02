Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
Police are investiagting a shooting at Guildford in Sydney’s west. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Shots fired at home with six kids inside

by Hannah Moore
2nd Jul 2020 7:48 AM

A 17-year-old girl has been injured after gunshots were fired at a home in Guildford, in Sydney's west, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police were called to Woodstock St just after 5am to reports of a shooting.

Eight people, including six children, were home at the time. A 17-year-old girl was lacerated by some broken glass but did not require medical treatment.

Police are investigating whether the attack was targeted.

No arrests have been made.

Do you know more? Email hannah.moore1@news.com.au

Originally published as Shots fired at home with six kids inside

More Stories

crime family shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It's an eyesore': Businesses want lake pool gone

        premium_icon 'It's an eyesore': Businesses want lake pool gone

        News “I HAVE to look at it all day, so yes, it would be nice if council could do something to make the area beautiful.”

        ‘REMARKABLE’: Northern Rivers house prices still surging

        premium_icon ‘REMARKABLE’: Northern Rivers house prices still surging

        News House prices are still rising in our area – but for how long?

        Ballina mayor defends Jetstar flights

        premium_icon Ballina mayor defends Jetstar flights

        News BALLINA Chamber of Commerce says it is unfair for business owners to have to turn...

        Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        premium_icon Action needed now to save koalas from extinction by 2050

        News FRIENDS of the Koala are warning the NSW Government habitat needs to be protected...