Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Guns and drugs were seized during a raid at a property west of Casino.
Guns and drugs were seized during a raid at a property west of Casino.
News

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

28th Mar 2018 6:20 AM

TWO rifles, two shotguns, an air rifle and 80 cannabis plants have been seized during a search at a home west of Casino.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Mudflat Rd, Drake, about 9.30am yesterday.

During the search, police allegedly located two bolt action rifles, two shotguns, an air rifle and drugs, believed to be MDMA and cannabis.

Police also seized up to 80 cannabis plants.

Two men, aged 34 and 36, were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The 34-year-old man was charged with three counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm, aggravated possession of firearms, possessing ammunition without permit, not keeping firearm safely, possessing firearms whilst unlicensed, supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear before the Lismore Local Court today.

The 36-year-old man will appear in court on April 9 for the offences of possessing an unregistered firearm, not keeping firearm safely, possessing firearms whilst unlicensed, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.

cannabis northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star
Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Breaking HIS workmates began CPR at the scene, which was continued by police when they arrived, but the man could not be revived.

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Crime After a fire destroyed this man's home, thieves took what was left

Residents fired up over youth space

Residents fired up over youth space

News A recent article in the Express Examiner has fired up parents

  • 28th Mar 2018 9:00 AM
104 reasons to get Hazel's toe tapping

104 reasons to get Hazel's toe tapping

Community On March 14, 1914 Hazel Milgate was born at Rosebank.

  • 28th Mar 2018 9:00 AM

Local Partners