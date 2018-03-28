5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

Guns and drugs were seized during a raid at a property west of Casino.

Guns and drugs were seized during a raid at a property west of Casino.

TWO rifles, two shotguns, an air rifle and 80 cannabis plants have been seized during a search at a home west of Casino.

Officers attached to Richmond Police District executed a search warrant at a home on Mudflat Rd, Drake, about 9.30am yesterday.

During the search, police allegedly located two bolt action rifles, two shotguns, an air rifle and drugs, believed to be MDMA and cannabis.

Police also seized up to 80 cannabis plants.

Two men, aged 34 and 36, were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The 34-year-old man was charged with three counts of possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm, aggravated possession of firearms, possessing ammunition without permit, not keeping firearm safely, possessing firearms whilst unlicensed, supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear before the Lismore Local Court today.

The 36-year-old man will appear in court on April 9 for the offences of possessing an unregistered firearm, not keeping firearm safely, possessing firearms whilst unlicensed, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and cultivating a prohibited plant.