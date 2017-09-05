25°
News

Shotgun and drugs seized in house raid

The gun seized in a recent search warrant.
The gun seized in a recent search warrant. Contributed

POLICE recently attended a location at Boorabee Park to execute a search warrant.

During the search police located a loaded shortened double barrel 410 shotgun, an indoor cannabis cultivation setup where five cannabis plants were growing, three cannabis plants growing outdoors and 242 grams of cannabis leaf.

A 20 year old Bentley woman was charged with obstructing and hindering the person executing the warrant, and granted conditional bail.

On Friday a 21 year old Boorabee Park man was arrested at Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with possessing a shortened firearm, possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition, cultivating a prohibited plant and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail by the courts and will appear at Lismore Local Court next week.

Lismore Northern Star
