Shot point blank in the head: DV survivor tells of ordeal

Rosanna Robertson's (pictured showing off her make-up range) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight.

AFTER being shot point blank in the head by the man she thought she loved, the journey to recovery has been frustrating for domestic violence survivor Rosanna Robertson.

However the Northern Rivers mother-of-one says yoga helped her not only to survive the cowardly attack which left her paralysed but also to learn to talk and walk again.

Today Ms Roberston teaches yoga to the disabled, has her own cosmetics business, and according to the producers of Dark Secrets: Australia's Hidden Shame, has an attitude towards survival that is "remarkable".

Ms Robertson said she feels every bit the inspiring beacon of light at the end of the tunnel as she is to be portrayed in a one hour documentary about domestic violence on Prime7 at 8:30pm tonight.

Former partner Damien George shot and left Ms Robertson for dead in a carpark after the couple had an argument at a West Ryde pub in 2007.

Rosanna Robertson's (pictured while filming) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed

"Only few metres from the hotel, Damien put a gun to the back of my head at point blank and shot me," Ms Roberston recalled.

"I lay on the ground for two hours until I was found.

"The gun was silent. I remember thinking: 'I can't die today, I'm too young'.

"I, very luckily, had the yoga tools, and focussed on my breathing, and went into a meditative state.

"I began to feel pressure on my head, my brain was shutting down, so I knew I didn't have much time left, so I began to commando crawl slowly.

"I'd crawled onto a laneway with the hope a car would see me. A man called Ray found me.

Rosanna Robertson and host Ray Martin, shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed

"I grabbed his ankle and said to call '000'. There was no blood. Ray called an ambulance anyway, not really knowing of my exact injury."

Ms Robertson said 'yoga had saved her life' because she was able to stay "calm amid the chaos" in the critical moments after being shot.

The bullet lodged in her brain caused her close to a catastrophic brain injury.

Ms Robertson said George was abusive to her in the lead up to the gun attack by kicking her, biting her and trying to suffocate her with pillows.

But she was living "two lives" - working as a corporate yoga instructor while hiding the bruises - which enabled the abuse to go on for several years undetected.

Producer of Dark Secrets: Australia's Hidden Shaun Devitt said domestic violence like this was the most common violent crime in Australia.

As Dark Secrets will bring to attention tonight, women in regional and rural areas are more likely to experience domestic and family violence than women in urban areas - a staggering one in five or 21% will be subjected to domestic violence from the age of 15.

In urban areas the figure is one out of four.

Rosanna Robertson's (pictured before her attack) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed

"Domestic violence is the most common violent crime in Australia and it affects every one of us - our sisters, mothers, wives, and as we'll find out tonight - it's not just limited to women.

"Men, husbands and sons, are also affected and in regional areas the services are just not available to the people who need them."

In praise of tonight's documentary on social media, Executive Officer of Brain Injury Australia Nick Rushworth said:

"what's less well-known is that three women are hospitalised each week with a traumatic brain injury due to an assault by a partner or ex-partner".

Putting almost a year of time in hospitals behind her, Ms Robertson is continuing to recover by returning to yoga teaching six months ago.

Mr Devitt said Ms Roberston stood out for her resilience and determination.

"She's one of the most amazing, inspiring women Ray (Martin) and I have ever met," he said.

"She was shot point blank and recovering because she's been determined to walk and determined to talk."

Although the challenges of recovery are at times "frustrating" according to Ms Robertson, she said she had chosen "freedom" and to "meet life with a smile".

"Looking beautiful brings feelings of worthiness," she said.

"Put on some nice clothes, make-up and music, and hang with nice people," was her advice to other women.

Ms Roberston's products can be purchased by going to Ms Roberston's website or by finding her on Facebook.