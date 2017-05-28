23°
News

Shot point blank in the head: DV survivor tells of ordeal

Alina Rylko
| 28th May 2017 3:49 PM Updated: 6:13 PM
Rosanna Robertson's (pictured showing off her make-up range) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight.
Rosanna Robertson's (pictured showing off her make-up range) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER being shot point blank in the head by the man she thought she loved, the journey to recovery has been frustrating for domestic violence survivor Rosanna Robertson.

However the Northern Rivers mother-of-one says yoga helped her not only to survive the cowardly attack which left her paralysed but also to learn to talk and walk again.

Today Ms Roberston teaches yoga to the disabled, has her own cosmetics business, and according to the producers of Dark Secrets: Australia's Hidden Shame, has an attitude towards survival that is "remarkable".

Ms Robertson said she feels every bit the inspiring beacon of light at the end of the tunnel as she is to be portrayed in a one hour documentary about domestic violence on Prime7 at 8:30pm tonight.

Former partner Damien George shot and left Ms Robertson for dead in a carpark after the couple had an argument at a West Ryde pub in 2007.

 

Rosanna Robertson&#39;s (pictured while filming) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight.
Rosanna Robertson's (pictured while filming) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed

"Only few metres from the hotel, Damien put a gun to the back of my head at point blank and shot me," Ms Roberston recalled.

"I lay on the ground for two hours until I was found.

"The gun was silent. I remember thinking: 'I can't die today, I'm too young'.

"I, very luckily, had the yoga tools, and focussed on my breathing, and went into a meditative state.

"I began to feel pressure on my head, my brain was shutting down, so I knew I didn't have much time left, so I began to commando crawl slowly.

"I'd crawled onto a laneway with the hope a car would see me. A man called Ray found me.

 

Rosanna Robertson and host Ray Martin, shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight.
Rosanna Robertson and host Ray Martin, shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed

"I grabbed his ankle and said to call '000'. There was no blood. Ray called an ambulance anyway, not really knowing of my exact injury."

Ms Robertson said 'yoga had saved her life' because she was able to stay "calm amid the chaos" in the critical moments after being shot.

The bullet lodged in her brain caused her close to a catastrophic brain injury.

Ms Robertson said George was abusive to her in the lead up to the gun attack by kicking her, biting her and trying to suffocate her with pillows.

But she was living "two lives" - working as a corporate yoga instructor while hiding the bruises - which enabled the abuse to go on for several years undetected.

Producer of Dark Secrets: Australia's Hidden Shaun Devitt said domestic violence like this was the most common violent crime in Australia.

As Dark Secrets will bring to attention tonight, women in regional and rural areas are more likely to experience domestic and family violence than women in urban areas - a staggering one in five or 21% will be subjected to domestic violence from the age of 15.

In urban areas the figure is one out of four.

Rosanna Robertson&#39;s (pictured before her attack) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight.
Rosanna Robertson's (pictured before her attack) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed

"Domestic violence is the most common violent crime in Australia and it affects every one of us - our sisters, mothers, wives, and as we'll find out tonight - it's not just limited to women.

"Men, husbands and sons, are also affected and in regional areas the services are just not available to the people who need them."

In praise of tonight's documentary on social media, Executive Officer of Brain Injury Australia Nick Rushworth said:

"what's less well-known is that three women are hospitalised each week with a traumatic brain injury due to an assault by a partner or ex-partner".

Putting almost a year of time in hospitals behind her, Ms Robertson is continuing to recover by returning to yoga teaching six months ago.

Mr Devitt said Ms Roberston stood out for her resilience and determination.

"She's one of the most amazing, inspiring women Ray (Martin) and I have ever met," he said.

"She was shot point blank and recovering because she's been determined to walk and determined to talk."

Although the challenges of recovery are at times "frustrating" according to Ms Robertson, she said she had chosen "freedom" and to "meet life with a smile".

"Looking beautiful brings feelings of worthiness," she said.

"Put on some nice clothes, make-up and music, and hang with nice people," was her advice to other women.

Ms Roberston's products can be purchased by going to Ms Roberston's website or by finding her on Facebook.

Rosanna Robertson&#39;s (pictured with Ray Martin on a Northern NSW beach) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight.
Rosanna Robertson's (pictured with Ray Martin on a Northern NSW beach) shares her inspiring story of survival on Prime7 tonight. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brain injury damian george dark secrets: australia's hidden shame domestic violence northern rivers crime prime7 ray martin rosanna robertson

Shot point blank in the head: DV survivor tells of ordeal

Shot point blank in the head: DV survivor tells of ordeal

A Northern Rivers woman will share her remarkable story tonight for domestic violence TV feature, Dark Secrets: Australia's Hidden Shame.

Assault charges after man spits at security guard

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A Killcare Heights man has been arrested at Brunswick.

PHOTOS: Your Mr Beef 2017 revealed

Entrants into the 2017 Mr Beef contest posed inside a photobooth.

HEATED online campaign between competitors came to a climax Saturday

Refugee 'unfairly' sacked from Byron Bay Superfoods

Company labelled "vindictive" after civil war victim bullied

Local Partners

How to judge a winning bull at Casino's Cattle Competition

Casino puts on the best of a country show with cattle comp and street parade

Lismore community call to 'Save our libraries'

Greens MP Dawn Walker and Lismore Councillor Adam Guise fight together with the local community to save funding for Goonellabah Library.

A community rallies to stop funding cuts to local libraries.

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

LOCAL TALENT: Clunes resident Francesca Rockette offers some fantastic up-cicled goods and crafts at Northern Rivers markets.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Mandy and Ellen will be just women like us in Nimbin

DUO: Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs bring their hit show Women Like Us to Nimbin.

Hit comedy show heading towards Nimbin

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years

BEN Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor have called it a day in a joint announcement.

Why The Voice hasn't produced a star

Boy George responds to Brittania Clifford-Pugh's heart-warming message.

It's the industry, not the show, says Boy George

These actors hated their movies and didn’t mind admitting it

Channing Tatum and Marlon Wayans in a scene from GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Every year, Hollywood blesses us with plenty of God awful movies.

Miranda Kerr and fiance hang up backyard tent for wedding

The decorators and caterers are arriving for the final preparations for the wedding of Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Pictures: Splash

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr are set to marry today

Book review: Mia Freedman's book meets her critics head on

I appreciated Freedman's blunt honesty in the book

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Our chat with Baywatch star Zac Efron

Comedy production hits Rochdale stage

Thoroughly relishing their roles as the three crotchety old veterans (performed by Co Gray Wilson, Jason Smith and John Taylor), they provide fascinating individual insights into three proud men who despite their frailties are determined be adventurous and joyful to the end.

Heroes is a comedy play by Gerald Sibleyras.

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Live the Ubud Lifestyle in Bangalow!

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

UNDER OFFER

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 13.8 acre (5.6 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township of...

ONLY 2 LEFT! Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 From $1,195,000

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!