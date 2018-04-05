Shorten demands support for flood-affected Murwillumbah

Opposition leader Mr Bill Shorten MP with Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott visit shop keepers and locals 12 months after the flood.

Opposition leader Mr Bill Shorten MP with Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott visit shop keepers and locals 12 months after the flood.

OPPOSITION Leader Bill Shorten is calling on the Federal Government to appoint a new minister to deliver stronger support for communities affected by natural disasters like the record flood that devastated the Tweed 12 months ago.

Almost one year to the day, Mr Shorten returned to Murwillumbah to meet with businesses affected by the March 2017 floods and discuss the on-going impacts of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie that caused such massive destruction and the loss of six lives in the Tweed.

Bill Shorten visits Murwillumbah: Opposition Leader Bill Shorten visited Murwillumbah today to meet with business owners who were badly affected by the March 2017 flood.

While most of the physical infrastructure has been rebuilt, many people are still recovering from the mental and financial impacts of the floodwaters.

Mr Shorten, who was appointed the Parliamentary Secretary for Victorian Bushfire Reconstruction under the Rudd Government in 2009 following the Black Saturday bushfires, said he was encouraged to see businesses had bounced back from the flood but said much more still needed to be done to ensure victims weren't left behind.

Opposition leader Mr Bill Shorten MP with Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott visit shop keepers and locals 12 months after the flood. Scott Powick

"Immediate aftermath support is good but I think the long term stuff can't be allowed to fall off the table," Mr Shorten told the Tweed Daily News.

"I worked on the bushfire reconstruction in Victoria and we learnt a lot of lessons.

"I'm not going to bag individual Commonwealth servants, they do the best they can but maybe the Prime Minister should have an assistant minister that looks at disaster recovery, just like Kevin Rudd did with me, that way you get that political push."

While JuJu's restruant on Wharf St, Murwillumbah, only flooded just below the cafe's skirting boards, barista Emma Todd said business just wasn't the same since the flood because of the massive financial impact it had on the community.

"It's picking up now but it's probably taken a good year for people to spend money (again)," Ms Todd said.

"We were open two days after (the floods), we had a lot of help from people who came in to clean the place up. But last year was very slow because people don't have the money to spend."

Mr Shorten said an extra level of government support would better assist communities at risk of natural disaster, like Murwillumbah.

"Mitigation is always better," he said.

Opposition leader Mr Bill Shorten MP with Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliott visit shop keepers and locals 12 months after the flood. Scott Powick

"I get that you don't want to put a flood levy across South Murwillumbah but there's always things that you can do to proof your town. You can't stop disasters but you can inoculate towns and communities."

Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce president Ilze Jaunberzins said the business community, who are still feeling the affects of the flood, were disappointed in the way things were handled in the months after the natural disaster.

"In terms of a strategic response, it was too slow and they admit that themselves," Ms Jaunberzins said.

"Things were left so late and now we're carrying the burden of that. We're certainly grateful for the money to relocate the large businesses but the feedback from my colleagues is that we recovered because people helped each other."

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said she was pleased Mr Shorten was able to see how far Murwillumbah had come one year on since the floods despite concerns of a lack of support from the Federal and State Governments.

"It's been a year since that devastating flood, it is a time of reflection and I'm really pleased that Bill's back here to listen first-hand to our community," Mrs Elliot said.

"They've failed to provide financial or community support to our region."

The Opposition leader's visit didn't escape the on-going call for him to take a stronger stand against the controversial Adani Mine in north Queensland.

Two Adani protesters called out to Mr Shorten from across the street as he met with businesses in Murwillumbah, demanding he needed to stop the mine from going ahead.